Mortuary Bags Market: Overview

The global mortuary bags market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2019 to 2029. Mortuary bags are used for the storage and transportation of shrouded corpses. They are non-porous and prevent the outbreak of any disease such as plague, cholera, typhoid, and others. A rise in the number of road accidents and death rates stands as a key factor boosting the global mortuary bags market growth. The World Health Organization states an average of 1.4 million deaths reported worldwide are as a result of road accidents.

The global market for mortuary bags is categorized on the basis of raw materials, size, end-use, and region. Based on raw material, the market is classified into PVC, nylon, polyethylene, and polyester. In terms of size, the market is classified into adult bags and child or infant bags. With respect to end-use, the market is grouped into hospital, and morgue. As per our report, the adult bags segment gained the largest share.

The report offers an elaborate overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. This includes factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the market competition, lists the names of players and their key strategies and discusses current trends prevalent in this market.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on this market is also discussed in this report. A complete analysis of the market before and after this pandemic with regard to demand and supply chain is provided in the report. Such information will help interested candidates and investors accordingly make financial decisions for the mortuary bags market in the forecast duration, 2019 – 2029.

Mortuary Bags Market: Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers operating in the global market for mortuary bags are engaging in various strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. The nature of this market is steadily competitive as the existing players are engaging in collaborative efforts to earn the highest revenue. Apart from this, companies are also engaging in merger and acquisition, investments in research and development, and product improvement. The impact of COVID-19 pandemic has urged competitors to improve their product quality. The rising concern of environment degradation is also propelling manufacturers to opt for eco-friendly mortuary bags. For instance, for corpses needing Biosafety level between 3 and 4, multi-layered mortuary bags has been introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mortuary Bags Market: Key Trends

The current scenario of COVID-19 pandemic is considered a key factor driving the global market for mortuary bags. The rise in number of hospital deaths especially of CORONA positive patients has pushed the market revenue rapidly. Apart from this, the increased cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), especially among the geriatric population will also bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

On the contrary, environmental concerns regarding the raw materials used for making mortuary bags may pose a serious challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing numbers of crime rates across the world, rise in the number of encounters are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Mortuary Bags Market: Regional Insights

In terms of regional categorization, the global mortuary bags market is widespread into Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. As per our report, North America is holding the maximum share in this market on account of the increasing prevalence of COVID-19 and highest number of death counts in this region. The Asia Pacific market is also holding significant shares on account of the rising geriatric population, and their vulnerability towards various diseases and increasing mortality rate.

About TMR Research:

