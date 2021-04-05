“
The report titled Global Metal Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Arcam, Renishaw, ExOne, EOS, SLM Solutions, Phenix System, Concept Laser
Market Segmentation by Product: Powder Bed Fusion
Binder Jetting
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
The Metal Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Metal Additives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Additives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Metal Additives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Additives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Additives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Metal Additives Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Powder Bed Fusion
1.2.3 Binder Jetting
1.2.4 Sheet Lamination
1.2.5 Directed Energy Deposition
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Metal Additives Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Metal Additives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Metal Additives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Additives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Metal Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Metal Additives Industry Trends
2.4.2 Metal Additives Market Drivers
2.4.3 Metal Additives Market Challenges
2.4.4 Metal Additives Market Restraints
3 Global Metal Additives Sales
3.1 Global Metal Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Metal Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Metal Additives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Metal Additives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Metal Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Metal Additives Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Metal Additives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Metal Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Additives Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Metal Additives Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Metal Additives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Metal Additives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Additives Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Metal Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Metal Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Metal Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Metal Additives Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Metal Additives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Metal Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Metal Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Metal Additives Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Metal Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Metal Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Metal Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Metal Additives Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Metal Additives Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Metal Additives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Metal Additives Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Metal Additives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Metal Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Metal Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Metal Additives Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Metal Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Metal Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Metal Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Metal Additives Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Metal Additives Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Metal Additives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Metal Additives Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Metal Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Metal Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Metal Additives Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Metal Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Metal Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Metal Additives Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Metal Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Metal Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Metal Additives Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Metal Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Metal Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Metal Additives Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Metal Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Metal Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Metal Additives Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Metal Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Metal Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Metal Additives Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Metal Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Metal Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Metal Additives Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Metal Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Metal Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Metal Additives Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Metal Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Metal Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Metal Additives Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Metal Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Metal Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Metal Additives Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Metal Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Metal Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Metal Additives Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Metal Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Metal Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Arcam
12.1.1 Arcam Corporation Information
12.1.2 Arcam Overview
12.1.3 Arcam Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Arcam Metal Additives Products and Services
12.1.5 Arcam Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Arcam Recent Developments
12.2 Renishaw
12.2.1 Renishaw Corporation Information
12.2.2 Renishaw Overview
12.2.3 Renishaw Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Renishaw Metal Additives Products and Services
12.2.5 Renishaw Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Renishaw Recent Developments
12.3 ExOne
12.3.1 ExOne Corporation Information
12.3.2 ExOne Overview
12.3.3 ExOne Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ExOne Metal Additives Products and Services
12.3.5 ExOne Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 ExOne Recent Developments
12.4 EOS
12.4.1 EOS Corporation Information
12.4.2 EOS Overview
12.4.3 EOS Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 EOS Metal Additives Products and Services
12.4.5 EOS Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 EOS Recent Developments
12.5 SLM Solutions
12.5.1 SLM Solutions Corporation Information
12.5.2 SLM Solutions Overview
12.5.3 SLM Solutions Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SLM Solutions Metal Additives Products and Services
12.5.5 SLM Solutions Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 SLM Solutions Recent Developments
12.6 Phenix System
12.6.1 Phenix System Corporation Information
12.6.2 Phenix System Overview
12.6.3 Phenix System Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Phenix System Metal Additives Products and Services
12.6.5 Phenix System Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Phenix System Recent Developments
12.7 Concept Laser
12.7.1 Concept Laser Corporation Information
12.7.2 Concept Laser Overview
12.7.3 Concept Laser Metal Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Concept Laser Metal Additives Products and Services
12.7.5 Concept Laser Metal Additives SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Concept Laser Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Metal Additives Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Metal Additives Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Metal Additives Production Mode & Process
13.4 Metal Additives Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Metal Additives Sales Channels
13.4.2 Metal Additives Distributors
13.5 Metal Additives Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
