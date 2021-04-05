Laser therapy is a noninvasive medical procedure that uses light of a specific wavelength to remove tumors or abnormal growth, treat hair conditions, remove kidney stones, and repair detached retina, among others. Laser therapy is considered as an advanced aspect of medical therapeutics. In medicine, laser allows surgeons to work at high precision level by focusing on definite area. This process involves less damage to the target compared with the traditional methods of surgery. The process of laser therapy is however costly and may require repetitive visits to surgeons.

Application-Based Market Insights

The global laser therapy market, based on application was segmented into dermatology and aesthetics, dental, ophthalmology, urology, cardiovascular, oncology, and other applications. The dermatology and aesthetics segment held the highest share of the laser therapy market in 2019, by application. However, the market for the ophthalmology segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Alma Lasers

Coherent, Inc.

biolitec Group

BIOLASE, Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTL

Meditech International Inc. (BIOFLEX Laser Therapy)

Baring Private Equity Asia Ltd (Lumenis)

Cutera

End User-Based Market Insights

The global laser therapy Market, based on end user,is segmented into hospitals and specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. In 2019, the specialized clinics segment held the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

Strategic Insights

Product approvals, product launches,expansions, and acquisitions are the mostcommonly adopted strategiesby companies to expand their footprints worldwide and meet the growing demand by broadening their product portfolios. For instance, in January 2020, Alma Lasers launched DermaClear 3-in-1 Skin Hydradermabrasion Platform. The system is used for deep cleansing, nourishment, and hydration of facial skin. It is available in three variants such as DermaClear EXFO, DermaClear CLEANSE, and DermaClear HYDRATE.

Global Laser Therapy Market – ByType

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Diode

Global Laser Therapy Market – By Application

Dermatology and Aesthetics

Dental

Ophthalmology

Urology

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Other Applications

Global Laser Therapy Market – By End User

Specialized Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Clinics

Others

Laser Therapy Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



