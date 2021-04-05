The microfluidics market is expected to reach US$ 43,398.7 million in 2027 from US$ 11,851.1 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Microfluidics involves various systems that can process small quantities of fluids by using tiny channels having dimensions in micrometers. It is an emerging technology having a wide range of applications in biology, chemistry, optics, and information technology. This technology is widely used in techniques such as capillary electrophoresis, sample injection in mass spectrometry, immunoassays, flow cytometry, DNA analysis, separation and manipulation of cells, and PCR amplification. Additionally, microfluidics is also used in disease research and diagnosis. The rising demand for microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and innovation in microfluidics products are the major factors contributing to the growth of the global microfluidics market. However, the market growth is restrained by the lower adoption of these products in emerging economies.

An exclusive Microfluidics Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Microfluidics market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence Microfluidics the development rate of the Microfluidics market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Elucidating the top pointers from the Microfluidics market report:

A detailed scrutiny of the regional terrain of the Microfluidics market:

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Here we have listed the top Microfluidics Market companies in the world

Agilent Technologies, Inc. BD Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Dolomite Microfluidics (Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.) Fludigm Corporation Illumina, Inc. microfluidic ChipShop GmbH Perkin Elmer, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter Details of Microfluidics Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Microfluidics Market Landscape

Part 04: Microfluidics Market Sizing

Part 05: Microfluidics Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

