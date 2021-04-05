Freight and logistics refer to the movement of material and goods from one place to another by airway, roadway, waterway, and railway. Rapid growth in the e-commerce sector and the increasing trend of online shopping influence the growth of the freight and logistics market. Growing population result in the increasing production capacities and rising consumption of various products are also positively impacting on the growth of the freight and logistics market during the forecast period.

The need for transportation of goods and material from point of origin to point of consumption to meet requirements is driving the growth of the freight and logistics market. Growing trade activities of the developing economies, rise in trade-related agreements and logistics infrastructure coupled with the advancement in information technology and transportation sector are the major factor contributing to the growth of the freight and logistics market. Rapid industrialization and increasing focus on fast delivery and supply chain are expected to boom the growth of the freight and logistics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key freight and logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

A.P. Moller – Maersk

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Global Freight and Logistics Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways); Function (Inventory Management, Packaging, Warehousing, Transportation, Distribution, Others); End-user (Energy and Utilities, Retail, Manufacturing and Construction, Healthcare, Trade and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Freight and Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Freight and logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview freight and logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, function, end-user, and geography. The global freight and logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading freight and logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the freight and logistics market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global freight and logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, function, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as airways, railways, roadways, waterways. On the basis of function the market is segmented as inventory management, packaging, warehousing, transportation, distribution, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as energy and utilities, retail, manufacturing and construction, healthcare, trade and transportation, IT and telecom, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global freight and logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The freight and logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting freight and logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the freight and logistics market in these regions.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Freight and Logistics Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

