According to The Insight Partners market research study of “Biosafety Cabinets Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User, the global biosafety cabinets market is expected to reach US$ 312.90 millionby2027 from US$ 166.67 millionin 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global biosafety cabinets market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the end user, the global biosafety cabinets market is segmented into diagnostic and testing laboratories, academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companiessegment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Certain factors such as rising investments for infrastructure expansion by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and rising focus on research collaborations are estimated to drive the segment growth.

The biosafety cabinets marketis expected to grow owing to factors such asincreasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technology advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

The demand for biosafety cabinets has seen a sharp increase in the period of pandemic due to focus on COVID-19 diagnostics. Additionally, the guidelines of healthcare authorities across the world to offer protective environment for healthcare workers as well as researchers are also estimated to drive the market growth over the period. However, implementation of total shut down of businesses in order to contain the viral infection disrupted supply chain operations. These measures impacted the market by certain extent.

Baker, NuAire; Labconco Corporation; Esco Micro Pte Ltd.; GERMFREE; Berner International GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Azbil Telstar; S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L.; and ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the biosafety cabinets market.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and expansion strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to expand its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the biosafety cabinets marketadopted the strategy of product innovation to cater to changing customer demand across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By Type

Class I

Class II

Class III

Biosafety Cabinets Market – By End User

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

Biosafety Cabinets Market– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific(APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



