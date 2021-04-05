LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Functional Beverage Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Beverage market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Functional Beverage market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Beverage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Danone, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, RED BULL, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Campbell Soup, Del Monte Pacific, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Fonterra, GlaxoSmithKline, JDB Group, Kraft Heinz, Living Essentials, Nestlé, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Rockstar, Suntory, TC Pharmaceutical Industries, The Hain Celestial Group, Unilever, Uni-President, Welch’s, White Wave Foods Market Segment by Product Type:

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Nutraceutical Drinks Market Segment by Application:

Convenience Stores

Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

Supermarket

Online Retail

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Beverage market

TOC

1 Functional Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Functional Beverage Product Overview

1.2 Functional Beverage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Energy Drinks

1.2.2 Sports Drinks

1.2.3 Nutraceutical Drinks

1.3 Global Functional Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Functional Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Functional Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Functional Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Functional Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Functional Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Functional Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Functional Beverage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Beverage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Beverage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Functional Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Functional Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Beverage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Beverage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Beverage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Functional Beverage by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Functional Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Functional Beverage by Application

4.1 Functional Beverage Segment by Application

4.1.1 Convenience Stores

4.1.2 Drug Store/ Pharmacies/Health Store

4.1.3 Supermarket

4.1.4 Online Retail

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Functional Beverage Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Functional Beverage Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Functional Beverage Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Functional Beverage Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Functional Beverage by Application

4.5.2 Europe Functional Beverage by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Functional Beverage by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage by Application 5 North America Functional Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Functional Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Functional Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Beverage Business

10.1 Danone

10.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danone Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Danone Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Danone Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.1.5 Danone Recent Developments

10.2 Monster Energy

10.2.1 Monster Energy Corporation Information

10.2.2 Monster Energy Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Monster Energy Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Danone Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.2.5 Monster Energy Recent Developments

10.3 PepsiCo

10.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

10.3.2 PepsiCo Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 PepsiCo Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PepsiCo Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

10.4 RED BULL

10.4.1 RED BULL Corporation Information

10.4.2 RED BULL Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 RED BULL Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 RED BULL Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.4.5 RED BULL Recent Developments

10.5 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

10.5.1 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Corporation Information

10.5.2 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.5.5 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Recent Developments

10.6 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

10.6.1 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.6.5 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Recent Developments

10.7 Campbell Soup

10.7.1 Campbell Soup Corporation Information

10.7.2 Campbell Soup Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Campbell Soup Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Campbell Soup Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.7.5 Campbell Soup Recent Developments

10.8 Del Monte Pacific

10.8.1 Del Monte Pacific Corporation Information

10.8.2 Del Monte Pacific Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Del Monte Pacific Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Del Monte Pacific Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.8.5 Del Monte Pacific Recent Developments

10.9 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

10.9.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.9.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Recent Developments

10.10 Fonterra

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Functional Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fonterra Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fonterra Recent Developments

10.11 GlaxoSmithKline

10.11.1 GlaxoSmithKline Corporation Information

10.11.2 GlaxoSmithKline Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GlaxoSmithKline Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.11.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Developments

10.12 JDB Group

10.12.1 JDB Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 JDB Group Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 JDB Group Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JDB Group Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.12.5 JDB Group Recent Developments

10.13 Kraft Heinz

10.13.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kraft Heinz Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.13.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Developments

10.14 Living Essentials

10.14.1 Living Essentials Corporation Information

10.14.2 Living Essentials Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Living Essentials Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Living Essentials Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.14.5 Living Essentials Recent Developments

10.15 Nestlé

10.15.1 Nestlé Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nestlé Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Nestlé Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nestlé Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.15.5 Nestlé Recent Developments

10.16 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

10.16.1 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.16.5 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Recent Developments

10.17 Rockstar

10.17.1 Rockstar Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rockstar Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Rockstar Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Rockstar Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.17.5 Rockstar Recent Developments

10.18 Suntory

10.18.1 Suntory Corporation Information

10.18.2 Suntory Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Suntory Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Suntory Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.18.5 Suntory Recent Developments

10.19 TC Pharmaceutical Industries

10.19.1 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information

10.19.2 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.19.5 TC Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Developments

10.20 The Hain Celestial Group

10.20.1 The Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 The Hain Celestial Group Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 The Hain Celestial Group Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 The Hain Celestial Group Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.20.5 The Hain Celestial Group Recent Developments

10.21 Unilever, Uni-President

10.21.1 Unilever, Uni-President Corporation Information

10.21.2 Unilever, Uni-President Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Unilever, Uni-President Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Unilever, Uni-President Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.21.5 Unilever, Uni-President Recent Developments

10.22 Welch’s

10.22.1 Welch’s Corporation Information

10.22.2 Welch’s Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Welch’s Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Welch’s Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.22.5 Welch’s Recent Developments

10.23 White Wave Foods

10.23.1 White Wave Foods Corporation Information

10.23.2 White Wave Foods Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 White Wave Foods Functional Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 White Wave Foods Functional Beverage Products Offered

10.23.5 White Wave Foods Recent Developments 11 Functional Beverage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Functional Beverage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Functional Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Functional Beverage Industry Trends

11.4.2 Functional Beverage Market Drivers

11.4.3 Functional Beverage Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

