The report titled Global Exercise Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exercise Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exercise Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exercise Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exercise Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exercise Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exercise Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exercise Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exercise Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exercise Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exercise Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exercise Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amer Sports Corporation, Brunswick Corporation, Core Health and Fitness, Cybex International Inc, Exigo, Fitness EM, Icon Health & Fitness, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler (GB) limited, Matrix Fitness, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Paramount Fitness Corporation, Precor Incorporated, Technogym, Torque Fitness, True Fitness Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Strength Training Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Elliptical

Rowing Machine

Stationary Bike

Treadmills

Others Types



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotels

Corporate Offices

Hospitals & Medical Centers

Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

Others



The Exercise Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exercise Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exercise Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Exercise Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exercise Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Exercise Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Exercise Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exercise Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Exercise Equipment Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Strength Training Equipment

1.2.3 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

1.2.4 Elliptical

1.2.5 Rowing Machine

1.2.6 Stationary Bike

1.2.7 Treadmills

1.2.8 Others Types

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hotels

1.3.3 Corporate Offices

1.3.4 Hospitals & Medical Centers

1.3.5 Public Institutions (Schools, Universities, and Others)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Exercise Equipment Industry Trends

2.4.2 Exercise Equipment Market Drivers

2.4.3 Exercise Equipment Market Challenges

2.4.4 Exercise Equipment Market Restraints

3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales

3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Exercise Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Exercise Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Exercise Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Exercise Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Exercise Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exercise Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Exercise Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Exercise Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exercise Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Exercise Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Exercise Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Exercise Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Exercise Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Exercise Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Exercise Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Exercise Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Exercise Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Exercise Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Exercise Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Exercise Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Exercise Equipment Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Exercise Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Exercise Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Exercise Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amer Sports Corporation

12.1.1 Amer Sports Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amer Sports Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.1.5 Amer Sports Corporation Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Amer Sports Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Brunswick Corporation

12.2.1 Brunswick Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Brunswick Corporation Overview

12.2.3 Brunswick Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Brunswick Corporation Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.2.5 Brunswick Corporation Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Brunswick Corporation Recent Developments

12.3 Core Health and Fitness

12.3.1 Core Health and Fitness Corporation Information

12.3.2 Core Health and Fitness Overview

12.3.3 Core Health and Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Core Health and Fitness Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.3.5 Core Health and Fitness Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Core Health and Fitness Recent Developments

12.4 Cybex International Inc

12.4.1 Cybex International Inc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cybex International Inc Overview

12.4.3 Cybex International Inc Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cybex International Inc Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.4.5 Cybex International Inc Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Cybex International Inc Recent Developments

12.5 Exigo

12.5.1 Exigo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Exigo Overview

12.5.3 Exigo Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Exigo Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.5.5 Exigo Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Exigo Recent Developments

12.6 Fitness EM

12.6.1 Fitness EM Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fitness EM Overview

12.6.3 Fitness EM Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fitness EM Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.6.5 Fitness EM Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Fitness EM Recent Developments

12.7 Icon Health & Fitness

12.7.1 Icon Health & Fitness Corporation Information

12.7.2 Icon Health & Fitness Overview

12.7.3 Icon Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Icon Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.7.5 Icon Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Icon Health & Fitness Recent Developments

12.8 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech

12.8.1 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Corporation Information

12.8.2 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Overview

12.8.3 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.8.5 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Recent Developments

12.9 Johnson Health Tech

12.9.1 Johnson Health Tech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Johnson Health Tech Overview

12.9.3 Johnson Health Tech Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Johnson Health Tech Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.9.5 Johnson Health Tech Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Johnson Health Tech Recent Developments

12.10 Kettler (GB) limited

12.10.1 Kettler (GB) limited Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kettler (GB) limited Overview

12.10.3 Kettler (GB) limited Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kettler (GB) limited Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.10.5 Kettler (GB) limited Exercise Equipment SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Kettler (GB) limited Recent Developments

12.11 Matrix Fitness

12.11.1 Matrix Fitness Corporation Information

12.11.2 Matrix Fitness Overview

12.11.3 Matrix Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Matrix Fitness Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.11.5 Matrix Fitness Recent Developments

12.12 Nautilus

12.12.1 Nautilus Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nautilus Overview

12.12.3 Nautilus Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nautilus Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.12.5 Nautilus Recent Developments

12.13 Octane Fitness

12.13.1 Octane Fitness Corporation Information

12.13.2 Octane Fitness Overview

12.13.3 Octane Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Octane Fitness Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.13.5 Octane Fitness Recent Developments

12.14 Paramount Fitness Corporation

12.14.1 Paramount Fitness Corporation Corporation Information

12.14.2 Paramount Fitness Corporation Overview

12.14.3 Paramount Fitness Corporation Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Paramount Fitness Corporation Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.14.5 Paramount Fitness Corporation Recent Developments

12.15 Precor Incorporated

12.15.1 Precor Incorporated Corporation Information

12.15.2 Precor Incorporated Overview

12.15.3 Precor Incorporated Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Precor Incorporated Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.15.5 Precor Incorporated Recent Developments

12.16 Technogym

12.16.1 Technogym Corporation Information

12.16.2 Technogym Overview

12.16.3 Technogym Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Technogym Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.16.5 Technogym Recent Developments

12.17 Torque Fitness

12.17.1 Torque Fitness Corporation Information

12.17.2 Torque Fitness Overview

12.17.3 Torque Fitness Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Torque Fitness Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.17.5 Torque Fitness Recent Developments

12.18 True Fitness Technology

12.18.1 True Fitness Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 True Fitness Technology Overview

12.18.3 True Fitness Technology Exercise Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 True Fitness Technology Exercise Equipment Products and Services

12.18.5 True Fitness Technology Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Exercise Equipment Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Exercise Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Exercise Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Exercise Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Exercise Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Exercise Equipment Distributors

13.5 Exercise Equipment Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

