Increasing incidences of intrusions, illegal immigration, criminal activities, theft, and terrorist activities have all converged the focus towards further enhancing the security systems. Achieving a high level of precision in the access control systems is one of the primary motives for enhancing security measures. The electronic access control systems offer a high level of security along with integrations with the building automation systems. Infrastructural constructions in developing economies have witnessed a very high growth rate in recent times owing to the supportive Government policies towards the construction industry.

Increasing disposable incomes with the populations coupled with changing mindsets of the millennial populations are anticipated to be the major factors driving the growing adoptions of electronic access control systems. Higher installations costs hinder the adoptions of electronic access control systems posing a challenge to the growth of the electronic access control systems market. Improvements in the housing standards coupled with various smart city initiatives being undertaken in different corners of the world provide new opportunities to the players operating in the electronic access control systems market.

Here we have listed the top Electronic Access Control Systems Market companies in the world

1. Tyco International Ltd.

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Bio-Key international Inc

4. Bosch Security Systems

5. United Technologies Corporation

6. Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. Alarm.com

9. Godrej Industries Ltd.

10. Cognitec System GMBH

