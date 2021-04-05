Global Data Center RFID Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Data Center RFID Market.The Data center RFID uses RFID technology for management and monitoring of the critical and highly expensive assets, including routers, servers, tape media, and other IT assets in a data center. The Data center RFID solutions offer asset management, integration services, and environmental monitoring. The active RFID conveys information from asset tags to a management system, offering useful data. Besides monitoring and tracking of assets, the technology allows end-users to read multiple tags instantaneously, thus improving the efficiency of operations.

Global Data Center RFID Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

Top Profiling Key Players:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Zebra Technologies

3. Alien technology

4. Avery Dennison

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6. Invengo Information Technology

7. Impinj

8. GAO RFID

9. Omni-ID

10. RF Code

Data Center RFID Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Data Center RFID Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center RFID market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Data Center RFID Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in demand for efficient management of data center resources is the prime factor driving the growth of the data center RFID market. However, high deployment cost and lack of awareness about the benefits offered by the data center RFID are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the data center RFID market. Moreover, the growing adoption of data center automation is anticipated to boost the growth of the data center RFID market.

Market Segmentation:

The global data center RFID market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as readers, tags, software, antennas. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as professional services, integration services. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Data Center RFID Market Landscape

5. Data Center RFID Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Data Center RFID Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Data Center RFID Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Data Center RFID Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Data Center RFID Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Data Center RFID Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Data Center RFID Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

