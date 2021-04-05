Global Mobile Betting Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Mobile Betting will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Mobile Betting market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate in 2020. Over the next five years the Mobile Betting market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bet365, Kindred Group, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Pinnacle, The Stars Group, Betvictor, Betsson AB, Gamesys, 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Intertops, Betway, Betfred, Interwetten, SBOBET, Sportech, EGB, BetOnline

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mobile Betting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Sports Betting

Online Lottery Games

Poker Betting

Casino Games

Bingo

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

18-29 Years Old

30-39 Years Old

40-49 Years Old

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Betting market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Mobile Betting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Betting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Betting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Betting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Mobile Betting by Players

4 Mobile Betting by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Mobile Betting Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bet365

11.1.1 Bet365 Company Information

11.1.2 Bet365 Mobile Betting Product Offered

11.1.3 Bet365 Mobile Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Bet365 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bet365 Latest Developments

11.2 Kindred Group

11.2.1 Kindred Group Company Information

11.2.2 Kindred Group Mobile Betting Product Offered

11.2.3 Kindred Group Mobile Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Kindred Group Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Kindred Group Latest Developments

11.3 GVC Holdings

11.3.1 GVC Holdings Company Information

11.3.2 GVC Holdings Mobile Betting Product Offered

11.3.3 GVC Holdings Mobile Betting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 GVC Holdings Main Business Overview

11.3.5 GVC Holdings Latest Developments

11.4 Flutter Entertainment

