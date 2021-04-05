“

The report titled Global Corporate Workwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corporate Workwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corporate Workwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corporate Workwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corporate Workwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corporate Workwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corporate Workwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corporate Workwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corporate Workwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corporate Workwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corporate Workwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corporate Workwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Engelbert Strauss, UniFirst, G&K Services, Sioen, Cintas, Hultafors Group, Johnsons Apparelmaster, Aditya Birla, Van Puijenbroek Textiel, Lantian Hewu, Provogue, Wokdiwei, Aoruina, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, China Garments, Dura-Wear

Market Segmentation by Product: Summer Type

Spring & Autumn Type

Winter Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Women

Men



The Corporate Workwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corporate Workwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corporate Workwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corporate Workwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corporate Workwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corporate Workwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corporate Workwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corporate Workwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Summer Type

1.2.3 Spring & Autumn Type

1.2.4 Winter Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Corporate Workwear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Corporate Workwear Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Corporate Workwear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Corporate Workwear Industry Trends

2.5.1 Corporate Workwear Market Trends

2.5.2 Corporate Workwear Market Drivers

2.5.3 Corporate Workwear Market Challenges

2.5.4 Corporate Workwear Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Corporate Workwear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Corporate Workwear Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Corporate Workwear by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Corporate Workwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Corporate Workwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Corporate Workwear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Corporate Workwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Corporate Workwear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Corporate Workwear Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Corporate Workwear Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Corporate Workwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Corporate Workwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Corporate Workwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Corporate Workwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Corporate Workwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Corporate Workwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Corporate Workwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Corporate Workwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Corporate Workwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Corporate Workwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Corporate Workwear Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Corporate Workwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Corporate Workwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Corporate Workwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Corporate Workwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Corporate Workwear Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Corporate Workwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Corporate Workwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Corporate Workwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Corporate Workwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Corporate Workwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Corporate Workwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Corporate Workwear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Corporate Workwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Corporate Workwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Workwear Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Corporate Workwear Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Corporate Workwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Corporate Workwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Corporate Workwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Corporate Workwear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Corporate Workwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Corporate Workwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Workwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 VF Corporation

11.1.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 VF Corporation Overview

11.1.3 VF Corporation Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 VF Corporation Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.1.5 VF Corporation Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 VF Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Williamson Dickie

11.2.1 Williamson Dickie Corporation Information

11.2.2 Williamson Dickie Overview

11.2.3 Williamson Dickie Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Williamson Dickie Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.2.5 Williamson Dickie Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Williamson Dickie Recent Developments

11.3 Fristads Kansas Group

11.3.1 Fristads Kansas Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fristads Kansas Group Overview

11.3.3 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.3.5 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Developments

11.4 Aramark

11.4.1 Aramark Corporation Information

11.4.2 Aramark Overview

11.4.3 Aramark Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Aramark Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.4.5 Aramark Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Aramark Recent Developments

11.5 Alsico

11.5.1 Alsico Corporation Information

11.5.2 Alsico Overview

11.5.3 Alsico Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Alsico Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.5.5 Alsico Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Alsico Recent Developments

11.6 Engelbert Strauss

11.6.1 Engelbert Strauss Corporation Information

11.6.2 Engelbert Strauss Overview

11.6.3 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.6.5 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Engelbert Strauss Recent Developments

11.7 UniFirst

11.7.1 UniFirst Corporation Information

11.7.2 UniFirst Overview

11.7.3 UniFirst Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 UniFirst Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.7.5 UniFirst Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 UniFirst Recent Developments

11.8 G&K Services

11.8.1 G&K Services Corporation Information

11.8.2 G&K Services Overview

11.8.3 G&K Services Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 G&K Services Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.8.5 G&K Services Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 G&K Services Recent Developments

11.9 Sioen

11.9.1 Sioen Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sioen Overview

11.9.3 Sioen Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Sioen Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.9.5 Sioen Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Sioen Recent Developments

11.10 Cintas

11.10.1 Cintas Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cintas Overview

11.10.3 Cintas Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cintas Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.10.5 Cintas Corporate Workwear SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Cintas Recent Developments

11.11 Hultafors Group

11.11.1 Hultafors Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hultafors Group Overview

11.11.3 Hultafors Group Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Hultafors Group Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.11.5 Hultafors Group Recent Developments

11.12 Johnsons Apparelmaster

11.12.1 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporation Information

11.12.2 Johnsons Apparelmaster Overview

11.12.3 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.12.5 Johnsons Apparelmaster Recent Developments

11.13 Aditya Birla

11.13.1 Aditya Birla Corporation Information

11.13.2 Aditya Birla Overview

11.13.3 Aditya Birla Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Aditya Birla Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.13.5 Aditya Birla Recent Developments

11.14 Van Puijenbroek Textiel

11.14.1 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporation Information

11.14.2 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Overview

11.14.3 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.14.5 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Recent Developments

11.15 Lantian Hewu

11.15.1 Lantian Hewu Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lantian Hewu Overview

11.15.3 Lantian Hewu Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Lantian Hewu Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.15.5 Lantian Hewu Recent Developments

11.16 Provogue

11.16.1 Provogue Corporation Information

11.16.2 Provogue Overview

11.16.3 Provogue Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Provogue Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.16.5 Provogue Recent Developments

11.17 Wokdiwei

11.17.1 Wokdiwei Corporation Information

11.17.2 Wokdiwei Overview

11.17.3 Wokdiwei Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Wokdiwei Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.17.5 Wokdiwei Recent Developments

11.18 Aoruina

11.18.1 Aoruina Corporation Information

11.18.2 Aoruina Overview

11.18.3 Aoruina Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Aoruina Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.18.5 Aoruina Recent Developments

11.19 Adolphe Lafont

11.19.1 Adolphe Lafont Corporation Information

11.19.2 Adolphe Lafont Overview

11.19.3 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.19.5 Adolphe Lafont Recent Developments

11.20 Carhartt

11.20.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

11.20.2 Carhartt Overview

11.20.3 Carhartt Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Carhartt Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.20.5 Carhartt Recent Developments

11.21 China Garments

11.21.1 China Garments Corporation Information

11.21.2 China Garments Overview

11.21.3 China Garments Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 China Garments Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.21.5 China Garments Recent Developments

11.22 Dura-Wear

11.22.1 Dura-Wear Corporation Information

11.22.2 Dura-Wear Overview

11.22.3 Dura-Wear Corporate Workwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Dura-Wear Corporate Workwear Products and Services

11.22.5 Dura-Wear Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Corporate Workwear Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Corporate Workwear Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Corporate Workwear Production Mode & Process

12.4 Corporate Workwear Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Corporate Workwear Sales Channels

12.4.2 Corporate Workwear Distributors

12.5 Corporate Workwear Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”