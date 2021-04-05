Global Connected Field Service Solution Industry Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth survey on the current state of the Connected Field Service Solution Market. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Connected Field Service Solution Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Connected Field Service solutions use IoT connected devices to detect, troubleshoot and fix the issues and then analyze the data in real time to create predictive maintenance capabilities (all without human intervention).

This enables customers to view problems before they exist and allows them to be resolved remotely, only sending field technicians if needed. The intelligent analysis of sensor data eventually leads to preventive maintenance, comparative better understanding of customer needs and increased efficiency, thus ultimately resulting in lowering the costs and improving customer and employee satisfaction.

Field service operations evolve as technology is seen advancing. With 75 billion devices expected to get connected to IoT by 2025, legacy systems are likely paving the way to connected field service solutions that are built with the advanced technology at the core itself. Connected Field Service built with IoT, predictive analytics, and digital twins is all set to redefine business models and customer experience, touch points within field service. One can enable proactive alerts and decrease downtime, remotely monitor devices and take decisions on the issues faster, and dispatch technicians only when required and thus minimize maintenance costs.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Accruent

Comarch SA

FieldAware

FIELDEDGE

FieldEZ, Mobile Field Force Management

GEOCONCEPT SAS

IFS

Infor

Jobber

Microsoft

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

