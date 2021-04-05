The Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Research report by InForGrowth is a comprehensive and exclusive research report, which is an intelligent study covering all key segments. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the Market. Players can use accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global market.

Key questions answered by the report are:

What was the size of the market in 2016-2020?

What will be the market growth rate and market size in the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the market dynamics and market trends?

Which segment and region will dominate the market in the forecast period?

Which are the key market players, competitive landscape, and key development strategies of them?

Significant players or competitors taking part in the worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market are:



Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision

Enlitic

Next IT

Welltok

Icarbonx

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric (GE) Company

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medtronic

Stryker Corporation

Careskore

Zephyr Health

Oncora Medical

Sentrian

Bay Labs

Atomwise

Deep Genomics

Cloudmedx

This report also provides In-depth studies of the following points.

By Product Types Of segment on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market:



Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Other



By Application, this report listed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market:



Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutions

Other

This report presents various new business opportunities and smart implementation in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market. It allows for the estimation of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market in a superior way. It also offers preventative and planned management of the businesses in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Product Type 2020 – 2026

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market by Application 2020 – 2026

Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Chapter 11. Appendix

