Global Active Wheelchair Market: Overview

Active wheelchairs resemble most of the sports wheelchairs available in the market and are easy to maneuver. These wheelchairs are utilized on a daily basis and are usually more of a premium product than the usual, standard wheelchairs. It also comprises wheelchairs for people who want to remain active in life. Most of the sports wheelchairs are the active wheelchairs. Easily navigable, these wheelchairs come in two different forms, which are rigid or folding. These chairs can be easily adjusted to cater to the need of the users and their lifestyle, which is estimated to support growth of the global active wheelchair market over the period of forecast, from 2019 to 2029.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6824

Rising in the number of disabled and geriatric population across the globe is likely to accentuate the demand for active wheelchairs in the near future. In addition, constant efforts to better the efficiency of these wheelchairs, favorable initiatives by the government, and rise in the incidences of chronic diseases is likely to trigger growth of the global active wheelchair market in the years to come.

Type, indication, and region are the three key parameters based on which the global active wheelchair market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

Global Active Wheelchair Market: Notable Developments

The global active wheelchair market has witnessed significant developments in the recent years. One of such developments pertaining to the market is mentioned below:

In March 2020, prominent manufacturer of non-acute medical equipment, Invacare Corporation, has introduced a new and high performance wheelchair model, Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair. The new feature-loaded wheelchair is designed to cater to the rising performance needs of active users.

Some of the key players in the global active wheelchair market comprise the below-mentioned:

Mountain Trike

P4X Inc.

Sunrise Medical, Inc.

MEYRA GmbH

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Numotion

Global Active Wheelchair Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize global active wheelchair market over the assessment period, from 2019 to 2029.

High Prevalence of Arthritis to Contribute toward Spiraling Demand for Active Wheelchairs

In comparison with a traditional wheelchair, this active one is considered an upscale product. Active wheelchairs are considered a blessing for people who prefer to remain active, which is why it has gained tremendous popularity in the last few years.

According to the findings of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 54.4 million adults in the US were suffering from arthritis in the period that spanned from 2013 to 2015. In addition, it is also forecasted that nearly 36.4 million people with arthritis is estimated to have limited activities by 2040. With such increased prevalence of disabilities, the global active wheelchair market is likely to observe considerable growth over the period of assessment, from 2019 to 2019.

In addition, rise in the disposable income of the people together with increasing approvals of product is forecasted to work in favor of the global active wheelchair market in the years to come. There are many government policies encouraging adoption of these wheelchairs, which is likely to pave way for accelerated adoption of active wheelchairs in the years to come.

Global Active Wheelchair Market: Geographical Analysis

Expanding base of geriatric population together with rising expenditure on healthcare is likely to place Europe at the forefront of the global active wheelchair market. The dominance of Europe over the market is likely to continue throughout the period of forecast. Asia Pacific is estimated to come up as a rapidly growing region with rising disposable income and inclination toward spending on premium medical devices.

The global active wheelchair market is segmented as:

Type

Manual

Automatic

Indication

Alzheimer’s Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Cerebral Palsy

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6824

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050