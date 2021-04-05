Roofing tiles are a type of tiles that are installed on the roof of the building or houses. They are manufactured from materials such as concrete, clay, and others. The growing construction of residential buildings and growing consumer spending on home renovation and enhancement activities are propelling the growth of the roofing tiles market during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization in emerging economies coupled with favorable government policies for green buildings are positively impacting on the growth of the roofing tiles market. However, the high cost and requirement of skilled labor for installation, which involves high wages. These factors may hamper the growth of the roofing tiles market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of solar roof tiles and technological advancement in tile manufacturing are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the roofing tiles market players in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key roofing tiles companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Boral Limited

Brava Roof Tile

Crown Roof Tiles

Eagle Roofing

EcoStar LLC

Ludowici Roof Tile

Marley Ltd

MCA Clay Roof Tile

Trevis Perkins

Global Roofing Tiles Market: Applications and Types

COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Clay Tiles, Concrete Tiles, Others); End-user (Residential, Non-residential) and Geography

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Roofing Tiles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the roofing tiles industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview roofing tiles market with detailed market segmentation as type, end-user, and geography. The global roofing tiles market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading roofing tiles market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the roofing tiles market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global roofing tiles market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as clay tiles, concrete tiles, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, non-residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global roofing tiles market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The roofing tiles market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting roofing tiles market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the roofing tiles market in these regions.

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Roofing Tiles Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Roofing Tiles Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

