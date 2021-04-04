Global “Radioimmunotherapy Market” 2021 provides an in-depth analysis of industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, etc. Along with qualitative data, this report incorporates the quantitative analysis of different fragments in terms of global market share, growth, opportunity analysis, market price, etc. for the forecast years 2021-2026. The global Radioimmunotherapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

It also offers a deep analysis of the competitors and give a clear picture of the industry. Every segment is evaluated based on the CAGR, share, and growth potential. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

The Radioimmunotherapy Market size was valued at US$ 81.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% for the forecast period ending 2026 reaching a Market value of US$ 132.7 Mn.

Major Players Covered in Radioimmunotherapy Market Report are:

Bayer AG

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Acrotech Ltd

Nordic Nanovector and Orano Med amongst others.

The Radioimmunotherapy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Each segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential.

Radioimmunotherapy Market Segmentation by Product Type

By Drug Type (Tositumomab, Apamistamab, Epratuzumab, Ibritumomab, Streptavidin Fusion Protein, Lilotomab, Omburtamab, Others)

By Procedure Type (Alpha Emission, Beta Emission)

By Indication (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Breast cancer, Lung cancer, Prostate cancer, Others)

By Radioisotope (Yttrium-90, Iodine-131, Thorium-227, Bismuth-212 (Lead-212), Actinium-225, Lutetium-177, Others (Bismuth-213, Astatine-211, Terbium-149))

Radioimmunotherapy Market Segmentation by Application

Hospitals

Physician office and Physician Group Practices

Drug R&D

Radioimmunotherapy Market Segmentation by Region:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Impact of Covid-19 in Radioimmunotherapy Market:

The utility-owned segment is mainly being driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory supports from the governments globally. The current utility-owned Radioimmunotherapy Market are affected primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the projects in China, the US, Germany, and South Korea are delayed, and the companies are facing short-term operational issues due to supply chain constraints and lack of site access due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 because of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India.

Table of Contents:

Radioimmunotherapy Market Overview Impact on Radioimmunotherapy Market Industry Radioimmunotherapy Market Competition Radioimmunotherapy Market Production, Revenue by Region Radioimmunotherapy Market Supply, Consumption, Export, and Import by Region Radioimmunotherapy Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Radioimmunotherapy Market Analysis by Application Radioimmunotherapy Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis Internal Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Radioimmunotherapy Market Forecast (2021-2026) Appendix

