The Recycled Plastics market was estimated at 44 billion US$ in 2019 and is probable to grasp 62.7 billion US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% throughout 2019-2026

CarbonLITE Industries

Seraphim Plastics

MBA Polymers Inc

Kuusakoski Group Oy

Envision Plastics

Custom Polymers, Inc.

Plastic Recycling Inc.

UltrePET, LLC

KW Plastics, Inc.

Green-O-Tech India

Veolia

Suez

CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

Covestro AG

KW Plastics

Jayplas

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling

B. Schoenberg & Co.

DAK Americas

Phoenix Technologies

Loop Industries

ENVIPCO

Worn Again Technologies

Gr3n Sagl

PT Production Recycling

Incom Recycle Co., Ltd.

PT Rejeki Adigraha

United Resource Recovery Corporation

Ambercycle

PETCO

Gravita India Ltd.

Ecoplast Industries

Ecopet Geri Donusum San. Tic. A.S.

Basatli Boru & Profil San.ve Tic.

AVIV Plastic

Apeks Recycling Co.

Al-Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate

Recycled Plastics Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

By Type:

By Source (Bottles, Films, Fibres, Foams)

By Type of Material (PET, HDPE, LDPE, PP, PE, PVC, PS and Others)

By Process (Thermal Decomposition, Heat Compression, Distributed Recycling, Pyrolysis, Others)

Others Recycled Plastics Market by Type of PET Flake (Hot washed PET flakes, Cold Washed PET flakes, Unwashed PET flakes)

By Application:

Automotive (Batteries, Others)

Packaging (Bottles, Containers, Bags & Film, Strapping, Others)

Textile

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

The Covid19 pandemic has transformed the market landscape. The market ecosystem has taken a directional shift in the way the supply-side of the market is accessed. The report covers the aftermath of the Covid19 catastrophe.

Major Points in Table of Content of Recycled Plastics Market

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.2.1 Primary Research

1.2.2 Secondary Research

1.2.3 Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

1.2.4 Assumptions & Assessments

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.3.1 FABRIC Platform

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Recycled Plastics Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Recycled Plastics Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Recycled Plastics Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Recycled Plastics Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Recycled Plastics Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

And more

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Recycled Plastics Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026

Global Recycled Plastics Market by Application 2019 – 2026

Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Recycled Plastics Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Recycled Plastics Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Chapter 11. Appendix

