The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market. Key players profiled in the report includes:



AlterG

Bionik Laboratories

Ekso Bionics

Accuray Incorporated

DIH Technologies Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Instead Technology

Mazor Robotics

Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

Vincent Medical

Detailed Indicator Analysis: Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market

By the product type, the market is primarily split into



By Portability

Mobile

Standalone

By Product Type

Assistive Robot

Rehabilitation Robot

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments



Surgery

Cognitive

Motor Skill Therapy

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

