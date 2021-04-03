Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "U.S. Office Based Labs Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "U.S. Office Based Labs Market".

U.S. office-based labs market garnered a revenue of USD 8.9 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 17.4 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Cardiovascular System, Inc.

Envision Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

National Cardiovascular Partners, LP

U.S. Office Based Labs Market Segmentation:

U.S. Office Based Labs Market, By Service (2016-2027)

Peripheral Vascular Intervention

Endovascular Interventions

Cardiac

Interventional radiology

Venous

Others

U.S. Office Based Labs Market, By Modality (2016-2027)

Single Specialty Labs

Multi-Specialty Labs

Hybrid Labs

U.S. Office Based Labs Market, By Specialist (2016-2027)