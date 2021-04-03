Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

U.S. clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Caris Life Sciences

Paradigm Diagnostics, Inc

Foundation Medicine Inc.

GnuBIO (Bio-Rad)

Knome Inc.

BGI (Complete Genomics)

Qiagen NV

Agilent Technologies

Roche Sequencing (454 Life Sciences)

Illumina Incorporated

The research report on the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Workflow (2016-2027)

NGS Sequencing

NGS Pre-Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Others

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology (2016-2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Others

U.S. Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End-Use (2016-2027)