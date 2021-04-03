Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "U.S. Automotive Coolant Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "U.S. Automotive Coolant Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the U.S. Automotive Coolant companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

U.S. automotive coolant market garnered a revenue of USD 770.0 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 1226.4 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

Old World Industries

Sinclair Oil Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Company Ltd.

Petronas

Lukoil

British Petroleum Plc

Ashland, Inc.

Motul

KOST USA

TOTAL S.A.

SINOPEC

Chevron Phillips Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

The research report on the U.S. Automotive Coolant market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Automotive Coolant market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Automotive Coolant market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the U.S. Automotive Coolant market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. U.S. Automotive Coolant market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

U.S. Automotive Coolant Market Segmentation:

U.S. Automotive Coolant Market, By Technology (2016-2027)

Inorganic acid technology (IAT)

Organic acid technology (OAT)

Hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT)

U.S. Automotive Coolant Market, By Product (2016-2027)

Ethylene glycol

Propylene glycol

Glycerin

U.S. Automotive Coolant Market, By End-Use (2016-2027)

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Two wheelers

U.S. Automotive Coolant Market, By Distribution (2016-2027)