Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "U.S. Automotive After Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "U.S. Automotive After Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the U.S. Automotive After companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

U.S. automotive aftermarket garnered revenue of USD 81.2 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 102.6 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecast period.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY

The research report on the U.S. Automotive After market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Automotive After market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Automotive After market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the U.S. Automotive After market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. U.S. Automotive After market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

U.S. Automotive After Market Segmentation:

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Distribution Channel (2016-2027)

Certified Partners

Wholesalers & Distributors

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Service Channel (2016-2027)

DIY (Do it Yourself)

DIFM (Do it for Me)

OE (Delegating to OEMs)

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Replacement Part (2016-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

U.S. Automotive After Market, By Certification (2016-2027)