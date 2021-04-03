Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "U.S. Antistatic Agents Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "U.S. Antistatic Agents Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the U.S. Antistatic Agents companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

U.S. antistatic agents market garnered a revenue of USD 89.63 million in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 110.79 million by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.

Evonik Corporation

Ampacet Corporation

Arkema, Inc.

Croda International Plc.

BASF Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

The 3M Company

The research report on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market has the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market and strategies to recover from a pandemic, along with forecast growth and regional analysis. Both the long-term and short-term prospects for the pandemic are explained in the U.S. Antistatic Agents market report. Its influence on the industrial chain and industrial demand is also shared. An overview of the market situation before and after the pandemic is analyzed. The statistical and regional analysis carried out on the U.S. Antistatic Agents market includes import and export consumption so far and after COVID-19, supply and demand values, cost structure and changes, the stock market, the implementation of guidelines and new strategies, as well as guideline prices, revenue and gross margins. U.S. Antistatic Agents market segmentation by application is done by type and application as well as end-user requirements. The report also includes a portfolio of classified information on companies, firms and regions.

Ethoxylated Amines

Glycerol Esters (Glycerol Monostearate)

Diethanolamides

Amine Free Antistatic Agents

Packaging

Food packaging

Other packaging

Others

