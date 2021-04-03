Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "Telehealth Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "Telehealth Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the Telehealth companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

Global Telehealth Market was valued at 5.40 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD31.83 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (A Honeywell International

Company)

Tunstall Healthcare

Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

Medvivo Group

Globalmedia Group

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

Intouch Health