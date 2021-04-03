Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "Laboratory Informatics Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "Laboratory Informatics Market".

Laboratory Informatics Market was valued at 2.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD4.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cerner Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labvantage Solutions

Labware

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies

IDBS

Lablynx

Perkinelmer

Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Arxspan

DassaultSyst�mes

Labworks

Ruro