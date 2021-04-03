Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "Kombucha Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "Kombucha Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the Kombucha companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

Global Kombucha Market was valued at 1.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD6.39 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

Buchi Kombucha

Townshend�s Tea Company

Cell � Nique Corporation

Humm Kombucha

Gt�s Kombucha

Revive Kombucha

Hain Celestial Group

Reed�s Kevita

Red Bull GmbH

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Nesalla Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

Makana Beverages