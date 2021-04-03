Fort Collins, Colorado: Report on the "Beta Glucan Market Report 2021 By Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027" recently offered by Reports Globe has a comprehensive overview of the geographical landscape, industry size, and company income estimate. Additionally, the report highlights the challenges hindering the market growth and expansion strategies of leading companies in the "Beta Glucan Market".

A comprehensive competitive analysis, containing insightful data on industry leaders, is designed to help potential new entrants and existing players compete with the right management to make their decisions. In the market structure analysis, the Beta Glucan companies with their profiles, market turnover shares, the complete portfolio of offers, network and sales strategies, the regional market presence and much more are discussed in detail.

Global Beta Glucan Market was valued at 375.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD634.52 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Players Mentioned:

AIT Ingredients (The Soufflet Group)

DSM Food Specialties B.V. & DSM Nutritional Products AG

Ceapro

Bio Origin

Super Beta Glucan (SBG)

Immuno Medic

BioSpringer

Angel Yeast Company

Lesaffre Human Care

Tate & Lyle Oat Ingredients

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera Pharmaceuticals

Associated British Foods Plc

Kerry Group PLC