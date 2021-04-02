Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in This Report Include,

StormGeo (Norway), BMT Group (United Kingdom), Fugro (Netherlands), ENAV S.p.A (Europe), The Weather Company (United States), Global Weather Company (United States), Mateoblue (United States), Precision Weather (United States), METEO Group (United Kingdom) and Met Office (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Accuweather Inc. (United States), Skymet Weather services Pvt., Ltd. (Noida), Fugro (Netherlands) and Skyview Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom).

Weather forecasting is a kind of consulting service which offers real-time forecast and facilitates efficient day-to-day planning and informed decision-making in various industrial operations. It helps enterprises in refining trading decisions and improving their distribution, warehousing, and transportation processes. Industries such as food technologies, transportation, agriculture, life science, renewable energy, and construction use these systems for improving decision making and reducing uncertainties caused due to changes in weather, such as floods, drought, or tornados. Reliable weather forecasting can lead to a reduction in operational & maintenance costs for business operations.

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market. The impact of Porter’s five armies on the market over the next few years has been discussed for a long time in this study. We will also forecast global market size and market outlook over the next few years.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis. This Research Report Conducts an assessment of the industry chain supporting this market. It also provides accurate information on various aspects of this market, such as production capacity, available production capacity utilization, industrial policies affecting the manufacturing chain and market growth.

Market Influencers and their development strategies

On 19th February 2019, StormGeo, a global industry leader in weather intelligence and decision support solutions, and Grupo Climatempo, the leader in meteorological services in Brazil, has signed a partnership agreement in which StormGeo acquires 51 percent of Climatempo.

On 4th March 2019, ENAV has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the Air Navigation Division of IDS – Ingegneria dei Sistemi S.p.A. The Air Navigation division is active in the development of software solutions for aeronautical information management and air traffic management.

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Weather Forecasting Services market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Weather Forecasting Services Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

The report highlights Weather Forecasting Services market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Weather Forecasting Services market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Weather Forecasting Services Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

