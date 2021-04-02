“

The report titled Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Based Packaging Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Based Packaging Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Henkel, Dow Packaging, Abrabond, HB Fuller, Evans Adhesive Corporation, Bostik, Paramelt B.V., Jowat AG, Avery Dennison, Ashland, Dymax, SIKA, Wacker Chemie AG, Astra Chemtech Private Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Silicone

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Case & Carton

Corrugated Packaging

Specialty Packaging

Folding Cartons

Labeling

Others



The Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Based Packaging Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Based Packaging Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Based Packaging Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Polyurethane

1.2.5 Silicone

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Case & Carton

1.3.3 Corrugated Packaging

1.3.4 Specialty Packaging

1.3.5 Folding Cartons

1.3.6 Labeling

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Industry Trends

2.4.2 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Drivers

2.4.3 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Challenges

2.4.4 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Restraints

3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales

3.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Water Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Water Based Packaging Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Water Based Packaging Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.1.5 3M Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 3M Recent Developments

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Henkel Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.2.5 Henkel Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.3 Dow Packaging

12.3.1 Dow Packaging Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dow Packaging Overview

12.3.3 Dow Packaging Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dow Packaging Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.3.5 Dow Packaging Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Dow Packaging Recent Developments

12.4 Abrabond

12.4.1 Abrabond Corporation Information

12.4.2 Abrabond Overview

12.4.3 Abrabond Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Abrabond Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.4.5 Abrabond Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Abrabond Recent Developments

12.5 HB Fuller

12.5.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

12.5.2 HB Fuller Overview

12.5.3 HB Fuller Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HB Fuller Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.5.5 HB Fuller Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 HB Fuller Recent Developments

12.6 Evans Adhesive Corporation

12.6.1 Evans Adhesive Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Evans Adhesive Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Evans Adhesive Corporation Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Evans Adhesive Corporation Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.6.5 Evans Adhesive Corporation Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Evans Adhesive Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Bostik

12.7.1 Bostik Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bostik Overview

12.7.3 Bostik Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Bostik Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.7.5 Bostik Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Bostik Recent Developments

12.8 Paramelt B.V.

12.8.1 Paramelt B.V. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Paramelt B.V. Overview

12.8.3 Paramelt B.V. Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Paramelt B.V. Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.8.5 Paramelt B.V. Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Paramelt B.V. Recent Developments

12.9 Jowat AG

12.9.1 Jowat AG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jowat AG Overview

12.9.3 Jowat AG Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Jowat AG Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.9.5 Jowat AG Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Jowat AG Recent Developments

12.10 Avery Dennison

12.10.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.10.2 Avery Dennison Overview

12.10.3 Avery Dennison Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Avery Dennison Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.10.5 Avery Dennison Water Based Packaging Adhesives SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Avery Dennison Recent Developments

12.11 Ashland

12.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ashland Overview

12.11.3 Ashland Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ashland Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.11.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.12 Dymax

12.12.1 Dymax Corporation Information

12.12.2 Dymax Overview

12.12.3 Dymax Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Dymax Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.12.5 Dymax Recent Developments

12.13 SIKA

12.13.1 SIKA Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIKA Overview

12.13.3 SIKA Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIKA Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.13.5 SIKA Recent Developments

12.14 Wacker Chemie AG

12.14.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wacker Chemie AG Overview

12.14.3 Wacker Chemie AG Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Wacker Chemie AG Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.14.5 Wacker Chemie AG Recent Developments

12.15 Astra Chemtech Private Limited

12.15.1 Astra Chemtech Private Limited Corporation Information

12.15.2 Astra Chemtech Private Limited Overview

12.15.3 Astra Chemtech Private Limited Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Astra Chemtech Private Limited Water Based Packaging Adhesives Products and Services

12.15.5 Astra Chemtech Private Limited Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Distributors

13.5 Water Based Packaging Adhesives Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”