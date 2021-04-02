“

The report titled Global Transportation Coating Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Transportation Coating market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Transportation Coating market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Transportation Coating market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Transportation Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Transportation Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Transportation Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Transportation Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Transportation Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Transportation Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Transportation Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Transportation Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sherwin-Williams, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings, Dupont, BASF SE, Henkel, Evonik, Axalta Coating Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Solvent Coating

Water-based Coating

Powder Coating



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Transportation Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Transportation Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Transportation Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Transportation Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Transportation Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Transportation Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Transportation Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transportation Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Transportation Coating Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Transportation Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solvent Coating

1.2.3 Water-based Coating

1.2.4 Powder Coating

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Transportation Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Transportation Coating Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Transportation Coating Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Transportation Coating Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Transportation Coating Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Transportation Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Transportation Coating Industry Trends

2.4.2 Transportation Coating Market Drivers

2.4.3 Transportation Coating Market Challenges

2.4.4 Transportation Coating Market Restraints

3 Global Transportation Coating Sales

3.1 Global Transportation Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Transportation Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Transportation Coating Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Transportation Coating Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Transportation Coating Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Transportation Coating Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Transportation Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transportation Coating Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Transportation Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Transportation Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Transportation Coating Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Transportation Coating Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Transportation Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Transportation Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Transportation Coating Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Transportation Coating Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Transportation Coating Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Transportation Coating Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Transportation Coating Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Transportation Coating Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Transportation Coating Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Transportation Coating Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Transportation Coating Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Transportation Coating Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Transportation Coating Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Transportation Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Transportation Coating Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Transportation Coating Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Transportation Coating Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Transportation Coating Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Transportation Coating Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Transportation Coating Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Transportation Coating Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Transportation Coating Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Transportation Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Transportation Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Transportation Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Transportation Coating Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Transportation Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Transportation Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Transportation Coating Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Transportation Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Transportation Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Transportation Coating Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Transportation Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Transportation Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Transportation Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Transportation Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Transportation Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Transportation Coating Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Transportation Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Transportation Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Transportation Coating Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Transportation Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Transportation Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Transportation Coating Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Transportation Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Transportation Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Transportation Coating Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Transportation Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Transportation Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Transportation Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Transportation Coating Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Transportation Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Transportation Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Transportation Coating Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Transportation Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Transportation Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Transportation Coating Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Transportation Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Transportation Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Transportation Coating Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sherwin-Williams

12.1.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

12.1.3 Sherwin-Williams Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sherwin-Williams Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.1.5 Sherwin-Williams Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sherwin-Williams Recent Developments

12.2 The Dow Chemical Company

12.2.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 The Dow Chemical Company Overview

12.2.3 The Dow Chemical Company Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 The Dow Chemical Company Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.2.5 The Dow Chemical Company Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 The Dow Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.3 Akzo Nobel NV

12.3.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

12.3.2 Akzo Nobel NV Overview

12.3.3 Akzo Nobel NV Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Akzo Nobel NV Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.3.5 Akzo Nobel NV Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Developments

12.4 PPG Industries

12.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.4.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.4.3 PPG Industries Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 PPG Industries Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.4.5 PPG Industries Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.5 Nippon Paint Holdings

12.5.1 Nippon Paint Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nippon Paint Holdings Overview

12.5.3 Nippon Paint Holdings Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nippon Paint Holdings Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.5.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nippon Paint Holdings Recent Developments

12.6 Dupont

12.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

12.6.2 Dupont Overview

12.6.3 Dupont Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Dupont Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.6.5 Dupont Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Dupont Recent Developments

12.7 BASF SE

12.7.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF SE Overview

12.7.3 BASF SE Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF SE Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.7.5 BASF SE Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.8 Henkel

12.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Henkel Overview

12.8.3 Henkel Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Henkel Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.8.5 Henkel Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Henkel Recent Developments

12.9 Evonik

12.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.9.2 Evonik Overview

12.9.3 Evonik Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Evonik Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.9.5 Evonik Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Evonik Recent Developments

12.10 Axalta Coating Systems

12.10.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

12.10.3 Axalta Coating Systems Transportation Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Axalta Coating Systems Transportation Coating Products and Services

12.10.5 Axalta Coating Systems Transportation Coating SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Transportation Coating Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Transportation Coating Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Transportation Coating Production Mode & Process

13.4 Transportation Coating Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Transportation Coating Sales Channels

13.4.2 Transportation Coating Distributors

13.5 Transportation Coating Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”