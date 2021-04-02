Semi-quantitative antibody testing is the molecular biology technique that quantitates particular antibodies in a sample. The magnitude of an antibody correlates to a pathological or physiological condition such as infections, allergy, autoimmune diseases, and hormonal fluctuations. Semi-quantitative antibody testing detects and quantitates the antibodies with the comparison to the relative level of the antibodies quantitated. The quantitated antibody’s value is obtained by the comparison with the standard curve. Semi-quantitative antibody testing assists clinicians to establish a baseline to the analysis of the immune status of an individual, in response to pathogens such as virus and bacteria. Semi-quantitative antibody testing provides a numerical value which is evaluated concerning the relative alterations with time. The global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to propel due to the surging cases of infectious diseases and their demand for diagnosis, the advancing R&D and product launches are further fueling the market growth.

Semi-quantitative antibody testing has been granted approvals and licenses to access the diagnosis of lethal viruses such as SARS-COV2, by evaluating the level of IgG that binds the spike protein of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 has boosted the semi-quantitative antibody testing market, fueled by the demand for mas scale testing to curb the infection.

Semi-Quantitative Antibody Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The surging cases of viral and bacterial infections, diabetes, endocrine diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases are propelling the growth of the semi-quantitative antibody testing market. Semi-quantitative antibody testing is utilized to detect and quantitate the diabetes-associated autoantibodies in diabetes, also for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test. For cancer, the QIAseq HRD panel is utilized. Similarly, semi-quantitative antibody testing is in use for quantitation of hormones, drugs, and other antigens. The recent approvals and launching of several semi-quantitative antibody testing kits of semi-quantitative antibody test by Beckman Coulter, Siemens and others, are expected to fuel the market growth. However, the semi-quantitative antibody testing market is restrained by the faults in the kits such as false positives. Also, the tests are cost-prohibitive for individual screening and the dearth of skilled specialized equipment and trained technicians. Although the global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to leverage due to the massive requirement for diagnosis for viral and other infectious diseases amid the pandemic, also the technological advancements and newly launched semi-quantitative antibody testing kits are expected to propel the market growth further.

Semi-Quantitative Antibody Testing Market: Segmentation

The global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is segmented into indication, end-user and region.

By indication, the global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is further segmented into:

Pregnancy

Autoimmune Diseases

Infectious diseases

Cancer diagnosis

Endocrine Complications

Diabetes

Others

By end user, the global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is further segmented into:

Hospitals

Academic and Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Semi-Quantitative Antibody Testing Market: Overview

The global semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to leverage further with the surging prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing demand for diagnosis and advancing technology of the semi-quantitative antibody testing kits. By indication, the infectious disease segment is expected to rule due to the massive demand of the diagnosis amid the pandemic. By end-user, the hospital is expected to dominate the segment owing to its advanced infrastructure for diagnosis and high expenditure.

Semi-Quantitative Antibody Testing Market: Regional

North America is expected to dominate the semi-quantitative antibody testing market with its advanced R&D of molecular biology, highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence of the key players. Europe semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to hold the second-largest share, owing to the highly developed research infrastructure. Asia pacific semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to the escalating research and healthcare infrastructure and large patient base. Latin America semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to leverage gradually with improving healthcare. The Middle East & Africa semi-quantitative antibody testing market is expected to be least lucrative due to the poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

Semi-Quantitative Antibody Testing Market: Key Players

The key players of the global semi-quantitative antibody testing market include ProterixBio, Inc., Siemens, Kantaro Biosciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

