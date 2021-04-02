UK Prepared Meals is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the UK Prepared Meals Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Kepak Group, Dr. August Oetker Kg, Princes Limited, Bigham`s Ltd., Boparan Holdings Limited, General Mills Inc., Paulig Group, PizzaExpress Limited.

The UK prepared meals sector is led by the ‘ready meals’ category in both value and volume terms. However, the meal kits category is expected to register fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets are the leading channel for the distribution of prepared meals products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Kepak Group, Dr. August Oetker Kg and Princes Limited are the top three companies in the UK prepared meals sector.

Scope

– The UK prepared meals sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by value and 0.8% by volume during 2018-2023.

– ‘Ready meals’ is the largest category in value and volume terms in the UAE prepared meals sector.

– ‘Meal kits ’ is expected to register the faster growth rate in value and volume terms during 2018-2023.

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the largest distribution channel.

– Kepak Group, Dr. August Oetker Kg and Princes Limited are the top three companies in the UK prepared meals sector.

– Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in sector, followed by flexible packaging and rigid metal.

