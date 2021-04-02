Platelet Concentration Systems Market: Outlook

The platelet concentration systems market is expected to gain promising growth across the assessment period of 2020-2030. The increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal injuries may serve as a prominent growth booster for the platelet concentration systems market. The escalating advancements in the platelet concentration systems sector will further assure promising growth for the platelet concentration systems market.

Platelet-rich plasma is a non-surgical method used in dentistry, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, ENT, orthopedics, and others. These concentration systems are designed for speedy and safe preparation of platelet-rich plasma. They offer extensive platelet yield through centrifugal action that helps in preserving the buffy coat. This buffy coat is released in the volume of plasma and delivered back to the patient.

The platelet concentration systems market can be segmented on the basis of technology into double spin technology, aphaeresis technology, and single spin technology. In addition to the aforementioned applications, the use of platelet concentration systems in different types of surgeries such as cosmetic, maxillofacial, and cardiothoracic surgery may bring tremendous growth prospects for the platelet concentration systems market.

The increasing number of novel launches by the players in the platelet concentration systems market may bring immense growth during the assessment period of 2020-2030. The application of PRP therapy in sports medicine is further enhancing the growth rate of the platelet concentration systems market. The considerable increase in the number of individuals playing sports will invite great growth opportunities for the platelet concentration systems market.

The geriatric population suffers from osteoarthritis largely. The rising number of geriatric population across the globe may bring exponential growth opportunities for the platelet concentration systems market through the assessment period.

Platelet Concentration Systems Market: Competitive Insights

The platelet concentration systems market has numerous players vying for the top position. The players are involved in intense research and development activities for making the systems innovative and convenient for end-users. The players also indulge in expansion activities. These activities help them to explore untapped opportunities.

Some well-established players in the platelet concentration systems market are Anthrax Inc., Exactech Inc., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Johnson & Johnson, and Terumo Corporation.

Platelet Concentration Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact

The SARs-CoV-2 pandemic has led to extensive losses across various businesses and sectors. The platelet concentration systems market has been minimally affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak. The difficulties witnessed in terms of logistics during the strict stay-at-home orders have affected the platelet concentration systems market substantially. However, the relaxation in stay-at-home orders has served as a ray of hope for the players in the platelet concentration systems market to revive lost growth.

Platelet Concentration Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The platelet concentration systems market in North America is expected to account for a large share and establish dominance among other regions. The escalating number of sports injuries and orthopedic surgeries may bring tremendous opportunities for the platelet concentration systems market to prosper. The rise in research and development activities in the region may also be of great help for the growth.

Europe may fare second in terms of regional growth contribution. The heightening adoption of knee osteoarthritis treatment undertaken by the poll of geriatric patients may prove to be a good growth generator. Asia Pacific and other regions are expected to expand at a moderate rate.

