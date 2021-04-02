“

The report titled Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Therapy Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Therapy Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Medical Systems(AMS), EMD Medical Technologies, Iskra Medical, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic, Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN, OMI

Market Segmentation by Product: Constant Energy Magnets

Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Energy



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Specialty Clinics



The Magnetic Therapy Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Therapy Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Therapy Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Therapy Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Constant Energy Magnets

1.2.3 Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Energy

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Homecare Settings

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Magnetic Therapy Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Magnetic Therapy Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Magnetic Therapy Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Magnetic Therapy Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Magnetic Therapy Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Magnetic Therapy Devices as of 2020)

3.4 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Magnetic Therapy Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Therapy Devices Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Magnetic Therapy Devices Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Therapy Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS)

11.1.1 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Overview

11.1.3 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Advanced Medical Systems(AMS) Recent Developments

11.2 EMD Medical Technologies

11.2.1 EMD Medical Technologies Corporation Information

11.2.2 EMD Medical Technologies Overview

11.2.3 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 EMD Medical Technologies Recent Developments

11.3 Iskra Medical

11.3.1 Iskra Medical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Iskra Medical Overview

11.3.3 Iskra Medical Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Iskra Medical Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Iskra Medical Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Iskra Medical Recent Developments

11.4 BEMER

11.4.1 BEMER Corporation Information

11.4.2 BEMER Overview

11.4.3 BEMER Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BEMER Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 BEMER Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 BEMER Recent Developments

11.5 Dolphin MPS

11.5.1 Dolphin MPS Corporation Information

11.5.2 Dolphin MPS Overview

11.5.3 Dolphin MPS Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Dolphin MPS Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 Dolphin MPS Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Dolphin MPS Recent Developments

11.6 Curatronic

11.6.1 Curatronic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Curatronic Overview

11.6.3 Curatronic Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Curatronic Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Curatronic Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Curatronic Recent Developments

11.7 Swiss Bionic Solutions

11.7.1 Swiss Bionic Solutions Corporation Information

11.7.2 Swiss Bionic Solutions Overview

11.7.3 Swiss Bionic Solutions Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Swiss Bionic Solutions Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Swiss Bionic Solutions Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Swiss Bionic Solutions Recent Developments

11.8 ORIN

11.8.1 ORIN Corporation Information

11.8.2 ORIN Overview

11.8.3 ORIN Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 ORIN Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 ORIN Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 ORIN Recent Developments

11.9 OMI

11.9.1 OMI Corporation Information

11.9.2 OMI Overview

11.9.3 OMI Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 OMI Magnetic Therapy Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 OMI Magnetic Therapy Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 OMI Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Magnetic Therapy Devices Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Magnetic Therapy Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Magnetic Therapy Devices Production Mode & Process

12.4 Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Magnetic Therapy Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Magnetic Therapy Devices Distributors

12.5 Magnetic Therapy Devices Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

