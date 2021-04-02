“

The report titled Global Household Clothes Dryer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Household Clothes Dryer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Household Clothes Dryer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Household Clothes Dryer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Household Clothes Dryer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Household Clothes Dryer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Household Clothes Dryer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Household Clothes Dryer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Household Clothes Dryer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Household Clothes Dryer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Household Clothes Dryer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Household Clothes Dryer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, Conair, Fridja, CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES, Electrolux, Jiffy Steamer, Sears

Market Segmentation by Product: Electric Dryers

Gas Dryers



Market Segmentation by Application: Household Use

Commercial Laundromats

Other



The Household Clothes Dryer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Household Clothes Dryer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Household Clothes Dryer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Household Clothes Dryer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Household Clothes Dryer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Household Clothes Dryer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Household Clothes Dryer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Household Clothes Dryer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Household Clothes Dryer Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electric Dryers

1.2.3 Gas Dryers

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household Use

1.3.3 Commercial Laundromats

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Household Clothes Dryer Industry Trends

2.4.2 Household Clothes Dryer Market Drivers

2.4.3 Household Clothes Dryer Market Challenges

2.4.4 Household Clothes Dryer Market Restraints

3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales

3.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Clothes Dryer Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Household Clothes Dryer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Household Clothes Dryer Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Household Clothes Dryer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Household Clothes Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Household Clothes Dryer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Haier Electronics Group

12.1.1 Haier Electronics Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haier Electronics Group Overview

12.1.3 Haier Electronics Group Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Haier Electronics Group Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.1.5 Haier Electronics Group Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Haier Electronics Group Recent Developments

12.2 LG Electronics

12.2.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Electronics Overview

12.2.3 LG Electronics Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Electronics Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.2.5 LG Electronics Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 LG Electronics Recent Developments

12.3 SAMSUNG

12.3.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

12.3.2 SAMSUNG Overview

12.3.3 SAMSUNG Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SAMSUNG Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.3.5 SAMSUNG Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 SAMSUNG Recent Developments

12.4 Robert Bosch

12.4.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

12.4.2 Robert Bosch Overview

12.4.3 Robert Bosch Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Robert Bosch Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.4.5 Robert Bosch Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

12.5 Koninklijke Philips

12.5.1 Koninklijke Philips Corporation Information

12.5.2 Koninklijke Philips Overview

12.5.3 Koninklijke Philips Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Koninklijke Philips Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.5.5 Koninklijke Philips Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

12.6 Whirlpool

12.6.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.6.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.6.3 Whirlpool Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Whirlpool Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.6.5 Whirlpool Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Whirlpool Recent Developments

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.7.5 Panasonic Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.8 Groupe SEB

12.8.1 Groupe SEB Corporation Information

12.8.2 Groupe SEB Overview

12.8.3 Groupe SEB Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Groupe SEB Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.8.5 Groupe SEB Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Groupe SEB Recent Developments

12.9 HAAN

12.9.1 HAAN Corporation Information

12.9.2 HAAN Overview

12.9.3 HAAN Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 HAAN Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.9.5 HAAN Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 HAAN Recent Developments

12.10 Conair

12.10.1 Conair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Conair Overview

12.10.3 Conair Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Conair Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.10.5 Conair Household Clothes Dryer SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Conair Recent Developments

12.11 Fridja

12.11.1 Fridja Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fridja Overview

12.11.3 Fridja Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fridja Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.11.5 Fridja Recent Developments

12.12 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES

12.12.1 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Corporation Information

12.12.2 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Overview

12.12.3 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.12.5 CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Recent Developments

12.13 Electrolux

12.13.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.13.2 Electrolux Overview

12.13.3 Electrolux Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Electrolux Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.13.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

12.14 Jiffy Steamer

12.14.1 Jiffy Steamer Corporation Information

12.14.2 Jiffy Steamer Overview

12.14.3 Jiffy Steamer Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Jiffy Steamer Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.14.5 Jiffy Steamer Recent Developments

12.15 Sears

12.15.1 Sears Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sears Overview

12.15.3 Sears Household Clothes Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sears Household Clothes Dryer Products and Services

12.15.5 Sears Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Household Clothes Dryer Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Household Clothes Dryer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Household Clothes Dryer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Household Clothes Dryer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Household Clothes Dryer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Household Clothes Dryer Distributors

13.5 Household Clothes Dryer Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

