UK Hot Drinks – Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the UK Hot Drinks – Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nestle SA, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Associated British Foods Plc, Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd, Unilever, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Tata Sons Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Royal Wessanen nv, Starbucks.

The UK hot drinks sector is led by the hot coffee category in both the value and volume terms in 2018, while other hot drinks category is expected to register the fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the UK. Paper & board is the commonly used pack material in the UK hot drinks sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in the UK. Nestle SA, Jacobs Douwe Egberts and Associated British Foods Plc are the leading players in the sector.

Scope

– The UK hot drinks sector is expected to grow by value and volume terms during 2018-2023.

– Hot coffee is the largest category in value and volume terms in the UK hot drinks sector.

– ‘Other hot drinks’ category is also expected to register the faster growth rate in value and volume terms during 2018-2023.

– Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the UK.

– Paper & board is the commonly used pack material in the UK hot drinks sector.

– Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in the UK.

– Nestle SA, Jacobs Douwe Egberts and Associated British Foods Plc are the leading players in the sector.

