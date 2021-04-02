UK Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services 2019 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the UK Home Emergency Insurance and Home Services 2019 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Aviva, Direct Line, Legal & General, Admiral, AXA, Halifax, More Th>n, Nationwide, Saga, Churchill, Tesco Bank, esure, British Gas/Centrica, HomeServe, CORGI HomePlan, Domestic & General, Lloyds Bank, Google, Amazon.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the UK home emergency insurance and home services market. The points discussed include market sizes, the current and forecast value of home emergency GWP, and the use of smart technology in the home. In 2018, home emergency (and home services) gross written premiums (GWP) increased by 6.6% from 2017. Competition within the market is increasing gradually, as more providers seek to expand on the core products that center around boiler cover. However, British Gas’ dominance of the market continues. The market leader showed solid growth in 2018, strengthening its position in the face of growing competition, particularly from Aviva and HomeServe.

Scope

– British Gas continues to dominate the market after recording solid GWP growth in 2018.

– However, the Aviva-HomeServe partnership is starting to offer a challenge.

– Consumers typically purchase the more expensive but most comprehensive levels of cover, due to them being heavily invested in the upkeep of their properties.

– Leading household insurers are using their positions in the market to upsell home emergency products, with Aviva being particularly strong.

