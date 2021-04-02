“

The report titled Global Gypsum Panels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gypsum Panels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gypsum Panels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gypsum Panels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gypsum Panels market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gypsum Panels report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gypsum Panels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gypsum Panels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gypsum Panels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gypsum Panels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gypsum Panels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gypsum Panels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint Gobain, Knuaf, USG Boral, Johns Manville, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum Company, Eagle Materials, Continental Building Products, PABCO Roofing Products, CNBM, Etex Corp, Fermacell

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular Gypsum Panels

Mold Resistant Gypsum Panels

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Panels

Fire Resistant Gypsum Panels

Other Types



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building



The Gypsum Panels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gypsum Panels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gypsum Panels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gypsum Panels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gypsum Panels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gypsum Panels market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gypsum Panels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gypsum Panels market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Gypsum Panels Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular Gypsum Panels

1.2.3 Mold Resistant Gypsum Panels

1.2.4 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Panels

1.2.5 Fire Resistant Gypsum Panels

1.2.6 Other Types

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gypsum Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Gypsum Panels Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Gypsum Panels Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Gypsum Panels Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Gypsum Panels Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Gypsum Panels Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Gypsum Panels Industry Trends

2.4.2 Gypsum Panels Market Drivers

2.4.3 Gypsum Panels Market Challenges

2.4.4 Gypsum Panels Market Restraints

3 Global Gypsum Panels Sales

3.1 Global Gypsum Panels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Gypsum Panels Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Gypsum Panels Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Gypsum Panels Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Gypsum Panels Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Gypsum Panels Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gypsum Panels Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Gypsum Panels Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Gypsum Panels Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gypsum Panels Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Gypsum Panels Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Gypsum Panels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Gypsum Panels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Gypsum Panels Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Gypsum Panels Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Gypsum Panels Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Gypsum Panels Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Gypsum Panels Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Gypsum Panels Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Gypsum Panels Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Gypsum Panels Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Gypsum Panels Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Gypsum Panels Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Gypsum Panels Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Gypsum Panels Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Gypsum Panels Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Gypsum Panels Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Gypsum Panels Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Gypsum Panels Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Gypsum Panels Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Gypsum Panels Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Gypsum Panels Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gypsum Panels Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Gypsum Panels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Gypsum Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Gypsum Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Gypsum Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Gypsum Panels Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Gypsum Panels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Gypsum Panels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Gypsum Panels Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Gypsum Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Gypsum Panels Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Gypsum Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Gypsum Panels Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Gypsum Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Gypsum Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum Panels Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gypsum Panels Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Gypsum Panels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Gypsum Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Gypsum Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Gypsum Panels Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Gypsum Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Gypsum Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum Panels Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Saint Gobain

12.1.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint Gobain Overview

12.1.3 Saint Gobain Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint Gobain Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.1.5 Saint Gobain Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Saint Gobain Recent Developments

12.2 Knuaf

12.2.1 Knuaf Corporation Information

12.2.2 Knuaf Overview

12.2.3 Knuaf Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Knuaf Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.2.5 Knuaf Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Knuaf Recent Developments

12.3 USG Boral

12.3.1 USG Boral Corporation Information

12.3.2 USG Boral Overview

12.3.3 USG Boral Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 USG Boral Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.3.5 USG Boral Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 USG Boral Recent Developments

12.4 Johns Manville

12.4.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.4.3 Johns Manville Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johns Manville Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.4.5 Johns Manville Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Johns Manville Recent Developments

12.5 Georgia-Pacific

12.5.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.5.2 Georgia-Pacific Overview

12.5.3 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.5.5 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Georgia-Pacific Recent Developments

12.6 National Gypsum Company

12.6.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 National Gypsum Company Overview

12.6.3 National Gypsum Company Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 National Gypsum Company Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.6.5 National Gypsum Company Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 National Gypsum Company Recent Developments

12.7 Eagle Materials

12.7.1 Eagle Materials Corporation Information

12.7.2 Eagle Materials Overview

12.7.3 Eagle Materials Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Eagle Materials Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.7.5 Eagle Materials Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Eagle Materials Recent Developments

12.8 Continental Building Products

12.8.1 Continental Building Products Corporation Information

12.8.2 Continental Building Products Overview

12.8.3 Continental Building Products Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Continental Building Products Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.8.5 Continental Building Products Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Continental Building Products Recent Developments

12.9 PABCO Roofing Products

12.9.1 PABCO Roofing Products Corporation Information

12.9.2 PABCO Roofing Products Overview

12.9.3 PABCO Roofing Products Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 PABCO Roofing Products Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.9.5 PABCO Roofing Products Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 PABCO Roofing Products Recent Developments

12.10 CNBM

12.10.1 CNBM Corporation Information

12.10.2 CNBM Overview

12.10.3 CNBM Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CNBM Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.10.5 CNBM Gypsum Panels SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 CNBM Recent Developments

12.11 Etex Corp

12.11.1 Etex Corp Corporation Information

12.11.2 Etex Corp Overview

12.11.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Etex Corp Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.11.5 Etex Corp Recent Developments

12.12 Fermacell

12.12.1 Fermacell Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fermacell Overview

12.12.3 Fermacell Gypsum Panels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fermacell Gypsum Panels Products and Services

12.12.5 Fermacell Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Gypsum Panels Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Gypsum Panels Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Gypsum Panels Production Mode & Process

13.4 Gypsum Panels Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Gypsum Panels Sales Channels

13.4.2 Gypsum Panels Distributors

13.5 Gypsum Panels Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”