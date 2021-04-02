“

The report titled Global GRP Pipe Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GRP Pipe market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GRP Pipe market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GRP Pipe market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GRP Pipe market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GRP Pipe report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GRP Pipe report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GRP Pipe market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GRP Pipe market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GRP Pipe market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GRP Pipe market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GRP Pipe market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amaintit, Future Pipe Industries, HengRun Group, China National Building Material Company, National Oilwell Varco, Ershing, Sarplast, HOBAS, ZCL Composites Inc., Fibrex, Enduro, Flowtite, Beetle Plastics, ECC Corrosion, Augusta Fiberglass, Hanwei Energy Services Corp., FRP SYSTEMS, Composites USA, Plasticon Composites, Industrial Plastic Systems, AL-FLA Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial GRP Pipe

Decorative GRP Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry

Fuel Handling

Marine Offshore

Construction

Oil and Gas

Others



The GRP Pipe Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GRP Pipe market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GRP Pipe market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GRP Pipe market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GRP Pipe industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GRP Pipe market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GRP Pipe market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GRP Pipe market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 GRP Pipe Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Industrial GRP Pipe

1.2.3 Decorative GRP Pipe

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Fuel Handling

1.3.4 Marine Offshore

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Oil and Gas

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global GRP Pipe Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global GRP Pipe Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global GRP Pipe Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 GRP Pipe Industry Trends

2.4.2 GRP Pipe Market Drivers

2.4.3 GRP Pipe Market Challenges

2.4.4 GRP Pipe Market Restraints

3 Global GRP Pipe Sales

3.1 Global GRP Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top GRP Pipe Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global GRP Pipe Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top GRP Pipe Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top GRP Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GRP Pipe Sales in 2020

4.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top GRP Pipe Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top GRP Pipe Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GRP Pipe Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global GRP Pipe Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GRP Pipe Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GRP Pipe Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GRP Pipe Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global GRP Pipe Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global GRP Pipe Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global GRP Pipe Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GRP Pipe Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GRP Pipe Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global GRP Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global GRP Pipe Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GRP Pipe Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global GRP Pipe Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global GRP Pipe Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global GRP Pipe Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GRP Pipe Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global GRP Pipe Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America GRP Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America GRP Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America GRP Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America GRP Pipe Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America GRP Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America GRP Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America GRP Pipe Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America GRP Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America GRP Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America GRP Pipe Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America GRP Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America GRP Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe GRP Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe GRP Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe GRP Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe GRP Pipe Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe GRP Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe GRP Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe GRP Pipe Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe GRP Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe GRP Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe GRP Pipe Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe GRP Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe GRP Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific GRP Pipe Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GRP Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America GRP Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America GRP Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America GRP Pipe Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America GRP Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America GRP Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America GRP Pipe Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America GRP Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America GRP Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America GRP Pipe Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America GRP Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America GRP Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa GRP Pipe Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amaintit

12.1.1 Amaintit Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amaintit Overview

12.1.3 Amaintit GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amaintit GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.1.5 Amaintit GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Amaintit Recent Developments

12.2 Future Pipe Industries

12.2.1 Future Pipe Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Future Pipe Industries Overview

12.2.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.2.5 Future Pipe Industries GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Future Pipe Industries Recent Developments

12.3 HengRun Group

12.3.1 HengRun Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 HengRun Group Overview

12.3.3 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 HengRun Group GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.3.5 HengRun Group GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 HengRun Group Recent Developments

12.4 China National Building Material Company

12.4.1 China National Building Material Company Corporation Information

12.4.2 China National Building Material Company Overview

12.4.3 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.4.5 China National Building Material Company GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 China National Building Material Company Recent Developments

12.5 National Oilwell Varco

12.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

12.5.3 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.5.5 National Oilwell Varco GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 National Oilwell Varco Recent Developments

12.6 Ershing

12.6.1 Ershing Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ershing Overview

12.6.3 Ershing GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ershing GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.6.5 Ershing GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Ershing Recent Developments

12.7 Sarplast

12.7.1 Sarplast Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sarplast Overview

12.7.3 Sarplast GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sarplast GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.7.5 Sarplast GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Sarplast Recent Developments

12.8 HOBAS

12.8.1 HOBAS Corporation Information

12.8.2 HOBAS Overview

12.8.3 HOBAS GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HOBAS GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.8.5 HOBAS GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 HOBAS Recent Developments

12.9 ZCL Composites Inc.

12.9.1 ZCL Composites Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZCL Composites Inc. Overview

12.9.3 ZCL Composites Inc. GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZCL Composites Inc. GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.9.5 ZCL Composites Inc. GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ZCL Composites Inc. Recent Developments

12.10 Fibrex

12.10.1 Fibrex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fibrex Overview

12.10.3 Fibrex GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fibrex GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.10.5 Fibrex GRP Pipe SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Fibrex Recent Developments

12.11 Enduro

12.11.1 Enduro Corporation Information

12.11.2 Enduro Overview

12.11.3 Enduro GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Enduro GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.11.5 Enduro Recent Developments

12.12 Flowtite

12.12.1 Flowtite Corporation Information

12.12.2 Flowtite Overview

12.12.3 Flowtite GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Flowtite GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.12.5 Flowtite Recent Developments

12.13 Beetle Plastics

12.13.1 Beetle Plastics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Beetle Plastics Overview

12.13.3 Beetle Plastics GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Beetle Plastics GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.13.5 Beetle Plastics Recent Developments

12.14 ECC Corrosion

12.14.1 ECC Corrosion Corporation Information

12.14.2 ECC Corrosion Overview

12.14.3 ECC Corrosion GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ECC Corrosion GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.14.5 ECC Corrosion Recent Developments

12.15 Augusta Fiberglass

12.15.1 Augusta Fiberglass Corporation Information

12.15.2 Augusta Fiberglass Overview

12.15.3 Augusta Fiberglass GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Augusta Fiberglass GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.15.5 Augusta Fiberglass Recent Developments

12.16 Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

12.16.1 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Overview

12.16.3 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.16.5 Hanwei Energy Services Corp. Recent Developments

12.17 FRP SYSTEMS

12.17.1 FRP SYSTEMS Corporation Information

12.17.2 FRP SYSTEMS Overview

12.17.3 FRP SYSTEMS GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 FRP SYSTEMS GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.17.5 FRP SYSTEMS Recent Developments

12.18 Composites USA

12.18.1 Composites USA Corporation Information

12.18.2 Composites USA Overview

12.18.3 Composites USA GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Composites USA GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.18.5 Composites USA Recent Developments

12.19 Plasticon Composites

12.19.1 Plasticon Composites Corporation Information

12.19.2 Plasticon Composites Overview

12.19.3 Plasticon Composites GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Plasticon Composites GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.19.5 Plasticon Composites Recent Developments

12.20 Industrial Plastic Systems

12.20.1 Industrial Plastic Systems Corporation Information

12.20.2 Industrial Plastic Systems Overview

12.20.3 Industrial Plastic Systems GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Industrial Plastic Systems GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.20.5 Industrial Plastic Systems Recent Developments

12.21 AL-FLA Plastics

12.21.1 AL-FLA Plastics Corporation Information

12.21.2 AL-FLA Plastics Overview

12.21.3 AL-FLA Plastics GRP Pipe Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 AL-FLA Plastics GRP Pipe Products and Services

12.21.5 AL-FLA Plastics Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GRP Pipe Value Chain Analysis

13.2 GRP Pipe Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GRP Pipe Production Mode & Process

13.4 GRP Pipe Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GRP Pipe Sales Channels

13.4.2 GRP Pipe Distributors

13.5 GRP Pipe Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

