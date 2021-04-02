” An all-inclusive research assessment of the global SLAM Technology market provides a comprehensive analysis of the internal and external aspects of the SLAM Technology market including the market dynamics, current market scenario along with market size, market share and volume, supply chain and cost structure. The SLAM Technology research study also includes the granular assessment of integral assets of individual SLAM Technology industry such as the sales, marketing, new project development and others. The global SLAM Technology market report provides analysis of the internal dynamics such as production labour force, labour costs and unit facilities management. It offers a holistic market perspective provided by the producers, suppliers and vendors.

Essential Players of International SLAM Technology Marketplace



Google

Apple ARKit

Facebook

Aethon

Clearpath Robotics

Locus Robotics

Amazon Robotics

Parrot SA

NavVis

GeoSLAM

Ascending Technologies

SLAMcore

KUKA AG

Gestalt Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies

Shanghai Slamtec

The global SLAM Technology market study analyses the major influential factors as drivers and restrains altering the growth and challenges resulting in hinderances. The SLAM Technology market report explains the supply chain and manufacturing strategies locally, internationally and globally applied to expand the business reach and explore opportunities. Basic human need for hygiene and healthy and safe products along with the adoption of online services and AI by many industries is a major driving force for the growth of the keyword market. Customer preferences are turning towards convenient and quicker product solutions and services enabling the SLAM Technology market to adopt to trends and new technologies.

Form Analysis of SLAM Technology Industry:



Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Software Analysis of SLAM Technology Industry:



Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Autonomous Vehicles

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.

Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.





A thorough analysis along with segmentation of the global SLAM Technology market is provided in the research report. SLAM Technology market segmentation is done based on product type and product forms, end-user applications and regions. The SLAM Technology research report offers a global insight reflecting higher growth rates in developing regions of Asia Pacific along with substantial growth in the regions of Europe and North America. The SLAM Technology market report offers and anticipated growth rate along with regions dominating the forecast period with exponential opportunities opening up owing to increasing investments by developed countries and availability of resources in the developing countries.

