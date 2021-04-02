“

The report titled Global GaAs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global GaAs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global GaAs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global GaAs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global GaAs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The GaAs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the GaAs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global GaAs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global GaAs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global GaAs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global GaAs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global GaAs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC, Sumitomo Electric, Freiberger, Hitachi, AXT, IQE, IntelliEPI, RF Micro Device, Anadigics, AWSCGiga Epitaxy, Beijing Tongmei, China Crystal Technologies, JMEM, Zhongke Jiaying, Beijing Guorui, SDFEG

Market Segmentation by Product: GaAs Wafers‎

GaAs PIN Diodes



Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics

Solar Cells and Detectors

Light-Emission Devices

Diodes

Other



The GaAs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global GaAs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global GaAs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GaAs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in GaAs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GaAs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GaAs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GaAs market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 GaAs Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GaAs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 GaAs Wafers‎

1.2.3 GaAs PIN Diodes

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global GaAs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Solar Cells and Detectors

1.3.4 Light-Emission Devices

1.3.5 Diodes

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global GaAs Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global GaAs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global GaAs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global GaAs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global GaAs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 GaAs Industry Trends

2.4.2 GaAs Market Drivers

2.4.3 GaAs Market Challenges

2.4.4 GaAs Market Restraints

3 Global GaAs Sales

3.1 Global GaAs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global GaAs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global GaAs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top GaAs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top GaAs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top GaAs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top GaAs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top GaAs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top GaAs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global GaAs Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global GaAs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top GaAs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top GaAs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GaAs Sales in 2020

4.3 Global GaAs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top GaAs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top GaAs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GaAs Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global GaAs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global GaAs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global GaAs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global GaAs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global GaAs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global GaAs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global GaAs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global GaAs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global GaAs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global GaAs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global GaAs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global GaAs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global GaAs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global GaAs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global GaAs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global GaAs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global GaAs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global GaAs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global GaAs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global GaAs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global GaAs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global GaAs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global GaAs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global GaAs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global GaAs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America GaAs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America GaAs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America GaAs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America GaAs Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America GaAs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America GaAs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America GaAs Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America GaAs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America GaAs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America GaAs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America GaAs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America GaAs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe GaAs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe GaAs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe GaAs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe GaAs Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe GaAs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe GaAs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe GaAs Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe GaAs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe GaAs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe GaAs Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe GaAs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe GaAs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific GaAs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific GaAs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific GaAs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific GaAs Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific GaAs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific GaAs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific GaAs Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific GaAs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific GaAs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific GaAs Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific GaAs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific GaAs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America GaAs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America GaAs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America GaAs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America GaAs Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America GaAs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America GaAs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America GaAs Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America GaAs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America GaAs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America GaAs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America GaAs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America GaAs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa GaAs Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa GaAs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa GaAs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa GaAs Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa GaAs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa GaAs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa GaAs Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa GaAs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa GaAs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa GaAs Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa GaAs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa GaAs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

12.1.1 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Corporation Information

12.1.2 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Overview

12.1.3 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC GaAs Products and Services

12.1.5 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Recent Developments

12.2 Sumitomo Electric

12.2.1 Sumitomo Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sumitomo Electric Overview

12.2.3 Sumitomo Electric GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sumitomo Electric GaAs Products and Services

12.2.5 Sumitomo Electric GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Sumitomo Electric Recent Developments

12.3 Freiberger

12.3.1 Freiberger Corporation Information

12.3.2 Freiberger Overview

12.3.3 Freiberger GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Freiberger GaAs Products and Services

12.3.5 Freiberger GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Freiberger Recent Developments

12.4 Hitachi

12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi GaAs Products and Services

12.4.5 Hitachi GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.5 AXT

12.5.1 AXT Corporation Information

12.5.2 AXT Overview

12.5.3 AXT GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AXT GaAs Products and Services

12.5.5 AXT GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 AXT Recent Developments

12.6 IQE

12.6.1 IQE Corporation Information

12.6.2 IQE Overview

12.6.3 IQE GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 IQE GaAs Products and Services

12.6.5 IQE GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 IQE Recent Developments

12.7 IntelliEPI

12.7.1 IntelliEPI Corporation Information

12.7.2 IntelliEPI Overview

12.7.3 IntelliEPI GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 IntelliEPI GaAs Products and Services

12.7.5 IntelliEPI GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 IntelliEPI Recent Developments

12.8 RF Micro Device

12.8.1 RF Micro Device Corporation Information

12.8.2 RF Micro Device Overview

12.8.3 RF Micro Device GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RF Micro Device GaAs Products and Services

12.8.5 RF Micro Device GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 RF Micro Device Recent Developments

12.9 Anadigics

12.9.1 Anadigics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Anadigics Overview

12.9.3 Anadigics GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Anadigics GaAs Products and Services

12.9.5 Anadigics GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Anadigics Recent Developments

12.10 AWSCGiga Epitaxy

12.10.1 AWSCGiga Epitaxy Corporation Information

12.10.2 AWSCGiga Epitaxy Overview

12.10.3 AWSCGiga Epitaxy GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AWSCGiga Epitaxy GaAs Products and Services

12.10.5 AWSCGiga Epitaxy GaAs SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 AWSCGiga Epitaxy Recent Developments

12.11 Beijing Tongmei

12.11.1 Beijing Tongmei Corporation Information

12.11.2 Beijing Tongmei Overview

12.11.3 Beijing Tongmei GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Beijing Tongmei GaAs Products and Services

12.11.5 Beijing Tongmei Recent Developments

12.12 China Crystal Technologies

12.12.1 China Crystal Technologies Corporation Information

12.12.2 China Crystal Technologies Overview

12.12.3 China Crystal Technologies GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 China Crystal Technologies GaAs Products and Services

12.12.5 China Crystal Technologies Recent Developments

12.13 JMEM

12.13.1 JMEM Corporation Information

12.13.2 JMEM Overview

12.13.3 JMEM GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 JMEM GaAs Products and Services

12.13.5 JMEM Recent Developments

12.14 Zhongke Jiaying

12.14.1 Zhongke Jiaying Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zhongke Jiaying Overview

12.14.3 Zhongke Jiaying GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zhongke Jiaying GaAs Products and Services

12.14.5 Zhongke Jiaying Recent Developments

12.15 Beijing Guorui

12.15.1 Beijing Guorui Corporation Information

12.15.2 Beijing Guorui Overview

12.15.3 Beijing Guorui GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Beijing Guorui GaAs Products and Services

12.15.5 Beijing Guorui Recent Developments

12.16 SDFEG

12.16.1 SDFEG Corporation Information

12.16.2 SDFEG Overview

12.16.3 SDFEG GaAs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SDFEG GaAs Products and Services

12.16.5 SDFEG Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 GaAs Value Chain Analysis

13.2 GaAs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 GaAs Production Mode & Process

13.4 GaAs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 GaAs Sales Channels

13.4.2 GaAs Distributors

13.5 GaAs Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”