Drive-by-wire technology is the use of electrical or electro-mechanical systems for performing vehicle functions traditionally achieved by mechanical linkages. In this technology instead of using cables, hydraulic pressure and other ways of providing a driver with direct, physical control over the speed or direction of a vehicle, uses electronic controls to activate the brakes, control the steering and operate other systems.

Latest released the research study on Global Drive-By-Wire Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Drive-By-Wire Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Drive-By-Wire Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bosch (Germany),Continental (Germany),ZF (Germany),Infineon (Germany),Nexteer (United States),CTS (United States),Ficosa (Spain),Kongsberg (Switzerland),Hitachi Automotive (Japan),Curtiss-Wright (United States)

Drive-By-Wire Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Truck, Bus), Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (Ecu), Engine Control Module (Ecm), Electronic Throttle Control Module (Etcm), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (Etcu), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl), System (Brake-By-Wire, Park-By-Wire, Shift-By-Wire, Steer-By-Wire, Throttle-By-Wire), Sensor (Brake Pedal Sensor, Hand Wheel Angle Sensor, Gear Shift Position Sensor, Pinion Angle Sensor, Park Sensor, Throttle Pedal Sensor, Throttle Position Sensor)



Market Trend:

High Demand for Innovative Products in the Industry

Market Drivers:

Increased Applications in the Harvesters, Construction, Forklifts, Tractors and Mining Equipment

Advancements in the Autonomous Vehicles

Market Restraints:

High Cost of the Drive-By-Wire Technology

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Drive-By-Wire Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

