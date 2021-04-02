UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are 7-Eleven, Aldi, Alibaba, Amazon Go, Argos, BingoBox, Budgens, Co-op, Costcutter, Deliveroo, Gridserve, Heron Foods, House of Vapes, JD.com, John Lewis, Just Eat, Juul, Lenovo, Lidl, Londis, Marks & Spencer, McColl’s.

The UK Convenience Retailing 2019-2024 report forms part of HTF MI Retail Channels Series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer and market dynamics of the UK convenience market. The report provides in-depth analysis of the key drivers and inhibitors of growth in the market, the market’s hot topics, the size of the market and sub-sector growth, market shares of the major convenience retailers, profiles on the major convenience retailers, and also includes analysis of consumer activity in the market. The UK convenience market is forecast to grow 16.4% between 2019 to 2024, outperforming the total food & grocery market as shoppers continue to prioritise speed of product acquisition. Convenience multiples, symbol groups and co-operatives are set to gain market share by 2024, using economies of scale to overpower unaffiliated independents.

Scope

– Spend on food products will continue to drive the convenience market, rising an average of 4.0% per year during 2019-2024 as opposed to only 1.0% for non-food products.

– The greatest convenience market share gains by 2024 will be experienced by Tesco (using Booker to generate greater supply synergies), SPAR (growing through a lack of a like-for-like competitor) and Co-op (shedding its premium reputation to draw in more shoppers).

– The proportion of consumers using a c-store as the main place for their weekly shop rose from 15.6% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2019, as the condition that a grocer must carry a wide range is waning.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the evolution of the UK tobacco & e-cigarette market, allowing you to tailor your sales mix to better meet the needs of your customers.

– Gain insight into the far-reaching trends impacting the convenience market – including electric cars and autonomous robotic delivery – to allow you to better prepare strategies for long-term success.

– Learn how food on the go will continue to dominate growth at convenience retailers, enabling you to better compete with operators with a fuller food on the go proposition.

– Determine the difference in shopping habits between consumers with and without dietary requirements, facilitating you to appropriately rebalance your free-from food offer.

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Market

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Competitive Situation and Trends

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024

• UK Convenience Retailing 2019 – 2024 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusions

