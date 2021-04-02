“
The report titled Global Casual Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Casual Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Casual Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Casual Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Casual Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Casual Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Casual Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Casual Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Casual Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Casual Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Casual Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Casual Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Samsonite, Osprey, VF, Victorinox, Traveler’s Choice, Lowe Alpine, Deuter, Standard Luggage, Timbuk2, Herschel Supply, Tumi Holdings
Market Segmentation by Product: Leather
Canvas
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
The Casual Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Casual Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Casual Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Casual Bags market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Casual Bags industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Casual Bags market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Casual Bags market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Casual Bags market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Casual Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Leather
1.2.3 Canvas
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Casual Bags Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Specialist Retailers
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Casual Bags Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Casual Bags Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Casual Bags Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Casual Bags Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Casual Bags Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Casual Bags Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Casual Bags Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Casual Bags Industry Trends
2.5.1 Casual Bags Market Trends
2.5.2 Casual Bags Market Drivers
2.5.3 Casual Bags Market Challenges
2.5.4 Casual Bags Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Casual Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Casual Bags Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Casual Bags Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Casual Bags by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Casual Bags Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Casual Bags Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Casual Bags Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Casual Bags Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Casual Bags as of 2020)
3.4 Global Casual Bags Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Casual Bags Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Casual Bags Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Casual Bags Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Casual Bags Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Casual Bags Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Casual Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Casual Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Casual Bags Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Casual Bags Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Casual Bags Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Casual Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Casual Bags Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Casual Bags Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Casual Bags Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Casual Bags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Casual Bags Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Casual Bags Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Casual Bags Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Casual Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Casual Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Casual Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Casual Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Casual Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Casual Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Casual Bags Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Casual Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Casual Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Casual Bags Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Casual Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Casual Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Casual Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Casual Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Casual Bags Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Casual Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Casual Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Casual Bags Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Casual Bags Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Casual Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Casual Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Casual Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Casual Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Casual Bags Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Casual Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Casual Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Casual Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Samsonite
11.1.1 Samsonite Corporation Information
11.1.2 Samsonite Overview
11.1.3 Samsonite Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Samsonite Casual Bags Products and Services
11.1.5 Samsonite Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Samsonite Recent Developments
11.2 Osprey
11.2.1 Osprey Corporation Information
11.2.2 Osprey Overview
11.2.3 Osprey Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Osprey Casual Bags Products and Services
11.2.5 Osprey Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Osprey Recent Developments
11.3 VF
11.3.1 VF Corporation Information
11.3.2 VF Overview
11.3.3 VF Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 VF Casual Bags Products and Services
11.3.5 VF Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 VF Recent Developments
11.4 Victorinox
11.4.1 Victorinox Corporation Information
11.4.2 Victorinox Overview
11.4.3 Victorinox Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Victorinox Casual Bags Products and Services
11.4.5 Victorinox Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Victorinox Recent Developments
11.5 Traveler’s Choice
11.5.1 Traveler’s Choice Corporation Information
11.5.2 Traveler’s Choice Overview
11.5.3 Traveler’s Choice Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Traveler’s Choice Casual Bags Products and Services
11.5.5 Traveler’s Choice Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Traveler’s Choice Recent Developments
11.6 Lowe Alpine
11.6.1 Lowe Alpine Corporation Information
11.6.2 Lowe Alpine Overview
11.6.3 Lowe Alpine Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Lowe Alpine Casual Bags Products and Services
11.6.5 Lowe Alpine Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Lowe Alpine Recent Developments
11.7 Deuter
11.7.1 Deuter Corporation Information
11.7.2 Deuter Overview
11.7.3 Deuter Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Deuter Casual Bags Products and Services
11.7.5 Deuter Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Deuter Recent Developments
11.8 Standard Luggage
11.8.1 Standard Luggage Corporation Information
11.8.2 Standard Luggage Overview
11.8.3 Standard Luggage Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Standard Luggage Casual Bags Products and Services
11.8.5 Standard Luggage Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Standard Luggage Recent Developments
11.9 Timbuk2
11.9.1 Timbuk2 Corporation Information
11.9.2 Timbuk2 Overview
11.9.3 Timbuk2 Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Timbuk2 Casual Bags Products and Services
11.9.5 Timbuk2 Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Timbuk2 Recent Developments
11.10 Herschel Supply
11.10.1 Herschel Supply Corporation Information
11.10.2 Herschel Supply Overview
11.10.3 Herschel Supply Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Herschel Supply Casual Bags Products and Services
11.10.5 Herschel Supply Casual Bags SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Herschel Supply Recent Developments
11.11 Tumi Holdings
11.11.1 Tumi Holdings Corporation Information
11.11.2 Tumi Holdings Overview
11.11.3 Tumi Holdings Casual Bags Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Tumi Holdings Casual Bags Products and Services
11.11.5 Tumi Holdings Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Casual Bags Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Casual Bags Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Casual Bags Production Mode & Process
12.4 Casual Bags Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Casual Bags Sales Channels
12.4.2 Casual Bags Distributors
12.5 Casual Bags Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”