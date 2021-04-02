Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Overview

The growth of the global bag-in-box containers market can be ascribed to the rising demand for products like milk and dairy items, household cleaners, and alcoholic beverages. These containers are mostly utilized in the food and beverage sector due to benefits offered by bag-in-box containers. These containers come with microbial protection, prolonged shelf life, hassle-free handling, and are environment friendly. These containers are mostly utilized for the storage and transportation of liquid.

These containers are made of things, such as bladder and there are multiple layers of metalized films that are fitted inside a corrugated box. These containers are widely utilized in the packaging of different industrial liquids, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, food and beverage, and household products. Such extensive uses of these containers are expected to foster growth of the global bag-in-box containers market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.

Burgeoning demand for wine is likely to generate augmented demand for bag-in-box containers in the years to come. As such, manufacturers of advanced solutions of packaging are likely to benefit immensely from the increased production of wine. High consumption of wine, especially in the developed countries are expected to drive the demand for bag-in-box containers in the near future.

This study titled “global bag-in-box containers market” contains a detailed outline of the important market segments, namely material type, end use, capacity, and regional markets. It also makes an inclusion of the analysis of the competition prevailing in the global bag-in-box containers market over the forecast timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Key Trends

A surge in the demand for household products is expected to play an important role in driving growth of global bag-in-box containers market in the forthcoming years. A rise in the use of household cleaners is foreseen to generate demand for these containers. Growing urbanization and adoption of hectic lifestyle are expected to raise the demand for various hygiene and cleaning products, such as household cleaners. Apart from that, the expansion of the global bag-in-box containers market is likely to be influenced by the growing demand for low-foam detergents. These detergents are packaged and transported in bag-in-box containers.

However, the growth expansion of the market is likely to be hampered by the increased availability of various substitute products, such as glass and plastic bottles. These bottles, especially the plastic bottles are priced economically, which is likely to soar is demand in the near future. Soft drink industry is one of the major consumers of plastic bottles, which is likely to restrict growth of the global bag-in-box containers market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.

Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Competitive Assessment

The global bag-in-box containers market is considered moderately fragmented. Promising growth opportunities from the packaging sector is expected to encourage the entry of new participants in the market. Innovation plays an important role in gaining competitive advantage over others. A case in point is the launch of a new automatic filling, triple head, and high speed machine that is able to full as many as 45 3-litres packs of bag-in-box containers every minute.

Some of the well-known players in the global bag-in-box containers market are listed below:

TPS Rental Systems Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Scholle Ipn Corporation

Optopack Ltd.

Amcor Limited

Liqui Box Corporation

Global Bag-in-Box Containers Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register very high growth due to the existence of promising growth opportunities in the region. Exponential growth of the food and beverage sector in the region is likely to play an important role in the development of the market in Asia Pacific.

