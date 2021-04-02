Latest released the research study on Global Application Hosting Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Application Hosting Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Application Hosting Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AWS (United States),International Business Machines Corporation (United States),Rackspace (United States),Google (United States),Liquid Web (United States),Microsoft (United States),Sungard AS (United States),DXC Technology (United States),Apprenda Inc. (United States),Navisite (United States)

Definition

Application hosting is defined as the software as a service solution which permits the users to execute as well as operate a software application completely from the cloud on a recurring subscription. Reduced cost and maximum uptime offered to an enterprise, fast-growing mobile-based application services, growing number of smartphones across the globe, the emerging use of mobile application services and escalating awareness, among others are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market. The market for application hosting is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 12.6% during the forecast period.

The Global Application Hosting Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Web-Based Applications, Mobile-Based Applications), Vertical (Media and entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Hosting Type (Cloud hosting, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Managed Hosting, Colocation Hosting), Service Type (Application Monitoring, Application Programming Interface Management, Infrastructure Services, Database Administration, Backup and Recovery, Application Security)

What’s Trending in Market:

Technology Advancement of the Application Hosting

Challenges:

Vendor Lock-In for Cloud Hosting, Reducing the Flexibility Desired By Organizations

Restraints:

Security and Privacy Concerns Acting as an Inhibitor to Organizational Change

Regional IT Development Posing an Infrastructural Challenge for Implementing the Hosting Technology

Local Regulations Acting as a Barrier to Entry into the Market Ecosystem

Market Growth Drivers:

Software-Centered Competitive Advantage Approach is Gaining Industry Agnostic Acceptance

Application Hosting Facilitates Focus on Core Business Processes by Providing Business-Specific IT Solutions

Comprehensive Hosting Solutions with an Array of Complementing Services over the Core Offering

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Application Hosting Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

