The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mohawk Group (Georgia), Armstrong (United States), Gerflor (France), LG Hausys (South Korea), Tarkett (France), Staticworx (United States), Flowcrete (United Kingdom), Julie Industries (United States), Altro (United Kingdom) and Ecotile (United Kingdom). Additionally, other players that are of this comprehensive study are Silikal (Germany), Tkflor (China) and Xiangli Floor (China)

The antistatic floor is a kind of floor which can dissipate the electric charge by adding the material which is conductive when it is grounding or connecting to the lower potential. The antistatic floor is also known as ESD floor. Anti-static floors inhibit the generation of electrostatic discharge or ESD, which is basically the pulse of static electricity which happens when a charged person or the surface comes into contact with another object. Anti-static floors basically help by taking static electricity which builds up naturally in any of environment and moving it through a floor to ground.

Market Trend:

Growing technological advancement in the filed of the flooring industry

Market Drivers:

Growing electronics-related industry and Present of undesirable stray electric currents in various manufacturing and other companies

Challenges:

High cost associated with the antistatic flooring

The Global Antistatic Floor Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Direct Laying Antistatic Floor, Antistatic Access Floor), Application (Computer Training Rooms, Data Warehousing, Clean Rooms, Electronics Manufacturing, Hyperbaric Spaces in Healthcare Settings, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Antistatic Floor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Antistatic Floor market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Antistatic Floor Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Antistatic Floor

Chapter 4: Presenting the Antistatic Floor Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Antistatic Floor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Antistatic Floor Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Antistatic Floor Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

