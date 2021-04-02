“

The report titled Global Adhesives & Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesives & Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesives & Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesives & Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesives & Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesives & Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesives & Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesives & Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesives & Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesives & Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesives & Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesives & Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Henkel AG & Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik SA, Sika AG, 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, DAP Products, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC, Franklin International

Market Segmentation by Product: Water-Based Adhesives

Solvent-Based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Transportation

Consumer Adhesives

Leather & Footwear

Others



The Adhesives & Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesives & Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesives & Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesives & Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesives & Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesives & Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesives & Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesives & Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-Based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Adhesives

1.2.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paper & Packaging

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Woodworking

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Consumer Adhesives

1.3.7 Leather & Footwear

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Industry Trends

2.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Market Drivers

2.4.3 Adhesives & Sealants Market Challenges

2.4.4 Adhesives & Sealants Market Restraints

3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales

3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesives & Sealants Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesives & Sealants Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Adhesives & Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesives & Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Henkel AG & Company

12.1.1 Henkel AG & Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Henkel AG & Company Overview

12.1.3 Henkel AG & Company Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Henkel AG & Company Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.1.5 Henkel AG & Company Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Henkel AG & Company Recent Developments

12.2 H.B. Fuller

12.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.2.2 H.B. Fuller Overview

12.2.3 H.B. Fuller Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 H.B. Fuller Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.2.5 H.B. Fuller Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments

12.3 Bostik SA

12.3.1 Bostik SA Corporation Information

12.3.2 Bostik SA Overview

12.3.3 Bostik SA Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Bostik SA Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.3.5 Bostik SA Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Bostik SA Recent Developments

12.4 Sika AG

12.4.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sika AG Overview

12.4.3 Sika AG Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sika AG Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.4.5 Sika AG Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sika AG Recent Developments

12.5 3M Company

12.5.1 3M Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 3M Company Overview

12.5.3 3M Company Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 3M Company Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.5.5 3M Company Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 3M Company Recent Developments

12.6 Illinois Tool Works Corporation

12.6.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.6.5 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Avery Dennison Corporation

12.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Avery Dennison Corporation Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.7.5 Avery Dennison Corporation Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Avery Dennison Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 DAP Products

12.8.1 DAP Products Corporation Information

12.8.2 DAP Products Overview

12.8.3 DAP Products Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DAP Products Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.8.5 DAP Products Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 DAP Products Recent Developments

12.9 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC

12.9.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Corporation Information

12.9.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Overview

12.9.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.9.5 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Recent Developments

12.10 Franklin International

12.10.1 Franklin International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Franklin International Overview

12.10.3 Franklin International Adhesives & Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Franklin International Adhesives & Sealants Products and Services

12.10.5 Franklin International Adhesives & Sealants SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Franklin International Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Adhesives & Sealants Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Adhesives & Sealants Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Adhesives & Sealants Production Mode & Process

13.4 Adhesives & Sealants Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Adhesives & Sealants Sales Channels

13.4.2 Adhesives & Sealants Distributors

13.5 Adhesives & Sealants Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”