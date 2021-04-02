Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market: Outline

The active smart and intelligent packaging market is expected to gain considerable growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030. The rising popularity of ready-to-eat food among a large chunk of the populace may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the active smart and intelligent packaging market between 2020 and 2030.

A large number of individuals nowadays have a hectic schedule. This schedule is increasing the consumption of on-the-go food. Thus, this aspect will have a positive impact on the growth of the active smart and intelligent packaging market. Rapid advancements in packaging technologies in the context of customization, features, and design will further add extra stars of growth to the active smart and intelligent packaging market.

The extensive shift in the trend from traditional to advanced packaging systems may prove to be profitable growth generators for the active smart and intelligent packaging market. This type of packaging is prominently used by manufacturers in the food and beverage industry. While active packaging ensures retaining of the nutritive value, intelligent packaging adds extra information on the cover in electronic or non-electronic forms.

The overwhelming use of active smart and intelligent packaging across applications like meat and poultry, seafood, confectionaries, vegetables, fruits, dairy products, and the ready-to-eat segment may bring immense growth prospects. Based on technology, the active smart and intelligent packaging market can be segmented into modified atmosphere, intelligent packaging technology, and active packaging.

Active Smart And Intelligent Packaging Market: Industrial Landscape

The active smart and intelligent packaging market is fragmented. A large number of players are involved in intense competition. These players try to generate revenue through expansion activities. Manufacturers also indulge in joint ventures, partnerships, and collaborations. These activities help in cementing the foothold of the players in the active smart and intelligent packaging market.

Some key players in the active smart and intelligent packaging market are Multisorb Technologies, Inc., ShockWatch, Inc., PakSense, Inc., 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Thin Film Electronics ASA., and Amcor Limited.

Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market: Key Trends

The growing demand for the shipment of cosmetics and personal care products will assure profitable growth for the active smart and intelligent packaging market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of exotic fruits and vegetables around the world may bring exponential growth for the active smart and intelligent packaging market.

The replacement of traditional methods such as canning with active smart and intelligent packaging may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the active smart and intelligent packaging market.

However, some disadvantages may prove to be growth restraints for the active smart and intelligent packaging market. The high cost of research and development activities etched to the active smart and intelligent packaging will serve as a prominent obstacle. The volatile prices of raw materials directly affect the selling price of the packaging, thus having a profound impact on the sales.

Active Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market: Geographical Aspects

The active smart and intelligent packaging market in North America may observe a dominating streak across the assessment period of 2020-2030. Strict laws regarding food and beverage packaging will invite considerable growth opportunities for the active smart and intelligent packaging market in North America. Asia Pacific’s active smart and intelligent packaging market will also observe rapid growth during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

